Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 5:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Talk about a serious commitment to recycling!

Meredith Vieira revealed on Monday while filling in for Hoda Kotb on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that she often reuses disposable plates and flatware.

“You know what I do — and my friends think it’s kind of disgusting — but I have plasticware that goes back probably 20 years because I just wash it,” she told Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer.

Vieira also admitted that she often washes and reuses paper plates.

“I wipe them off,” she said. “Not if they're disgusting!"

"And you save them?!" Jenna asked.

"Yes, for kids' parties because who cares," Meredith said. "Not like if I have like gravy and turkey or something but if I had cookies or something on the plate.”

“Don’t judge me. Do not judge me!” she added with a laugh, as Jenna reacted with disbelief.

Jenna and Dylan may have been a little surprised by the revelation, but in Vieira’s eyes, she’s just doing her part to keep plastic and other disposable products out of the landfill.

“I don’t want to throw it away because I feel — where’s it going?” she said.

It’s true that plastic waste is a major problem for the environment, so maybe Vieira is onto something here!

That said, the idea of reusing disposable plates and plasticware might take some getting used to.

“I guess nobody’s coming for a picnic at my house!” she joked.

We're not entirely sure what disposable plates Vieira keeps in her cupboard, but here some solid options if you want reusable plastic dishware:

125-Piece Disposable Silver-Rimmed Plates and Cutlery Set, $27, Amazon

With more than 250 reviews on Amazon, these Amazon Choice plates would make any picnic look chic.

50-Piece Round Disposable Plastic Plates, $13, Walmart

We love the ribbed detail on the rim of these nice plastic plates.

20-Piece Blush Plastic Plates, $20, Amazon

Does blush ever go out of style? These are made to look vintage and boast a 4.4-star rating with more than 200 customer reviews.