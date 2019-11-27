Katie Holmes bares stretch marks in unretouched pics — and fans are celebrating

Katie Holmes turns 41 in December, but she’s getting the party started early on social media by celebrating herself — her true self, sans filters or Photoshop.

The actress and mother of one took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes photos from her recent shoot with Vogue Australia, pics that put the spotlight on features that often remain under wraps. (Be sure to click or swipe through to see both shots.)

The first photo in the set Holmes shared simply shows her reclining in an all-black ensemble, teaming up silky slacks and a bralette with a double-breasted blazer. But the next shot is far more revealing.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

While the star wears the same outfit in the second pic, her stance bares her belly as well as faint rows of stretch marks framing her abdomen.

She looks stunning in the pics, and as her fans and followers seem to appreciate most of all, she looks real, too.

According to one commenter, showing her so-called imperfections makes Holmes “amazingly perfect,” with another referring to her as “unashamedly beautiful.”

Another wrote, “I love it that you allow these photos to be unedited. Society needs more of these photos out there. Not to mention it shows the younger ones that it's ok to show what you have unfiltered and to love your body no matter what!”

Hashtags like #loveyourbody, #tigerstripes, #getitgirl and more were scattered among the replies praising Holmes and her “warrior marks” in particular.

“Love how beautiful and natural you are with your body,” one woman added to the conversation. “You aren’t afraid to show your body exactly how it is.”

Of course, Holmes isn’t the only star to embrace her body “exactly how it is” on social media. In August, Kourtney Kardashian shared a bathing suit pic that brought her own stretch marks into focus.

When her fans took notice in the comments, Kardashian wrote back, "I love my little stripes.” She even added a smiling emoji to emphasize her joy.