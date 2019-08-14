Kourtney Kardashian is using her platform to promote body positivity by not Photoshopping out her "flaws."

The 40-year-old reality star shared a picture herself vacationing off the coast of Portofino, Italy, on the Instagram page of her new lifestyle website, Poosh.

In the picture, Kardashian can be seen confidently wearing a high-riding black bathing suit from Kai Lani Swimwear’s resort 2020 collection that shows off her beach body. Included in the unretouched picture are a few stretch marks on the tops of her thighs left in for her fans and followers to see.

As of publish time, the post had nearly 80,000 likes, and more than 1,000 comments.

In the comments section, fans of Kardashian celebrated her decision to leave in the stretch marks.

"Oh wow, not air brushed. You can actually see her stretch marks and this is what a real body looks like! I love it!" wrote one. Another added, "My (ex) made fun of my breast reduction scars. The fact you own your flaws is empowering."

Another fan simply thanked the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"' star for sharing the real photo, writing: "Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!"

This note caught Kardashian's eye, as she responded with, "I love my little stripes," adding a smiling emoji.

Three cheers for keeping it real!