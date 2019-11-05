Katie Holmes was 27 years old when she and ex-husband Tom Cruise welcomed daughter Suri to the world, and while she may have become a mom earlier than some of her Hollywood peers, the actress believes the timing couldn’t have been better.

In a new interview, Holmes, now 40, said that her and her daughter's respective ages were always “a good match” throughout the years.

Holmes and Suri visit "The Nutcracker" at the New York City Ballet on Dec. 14, 2008. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“I was happy to become a mom in my twenties,” she told Elle UK. “It’s been nice that our ages fit.”

“How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match,” she continued. “We kind of grew up together.”

The mom and daughter have some fun while in the audience at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2015. Lester Cohen / WireImage

And, frankly, Holmes is happy with the woman she grew up to become.

“I directed my first film, ‘All We Had,’ a couple of years ago, and I’ve been working to get my second film ready, so I’m excited to continue," she told the magazine. "It’s interesting to be 40, though, because when you’re young, you think, ‘I’m never going to be 40!’ And then the day comes and it’s like, ‘This is OK.’”

The mother-daughter duo attend a basketball game in 2017. Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

“I’m still doing everything I’ve always done," Holmes added. "I feel happy with where my career is, and I’m excited for the projects that I have coming up to come to fruition.”

That’s not just because of her own sense of ambition. She gauges the success of her career by how it complements her most important job — raising Suri.

In a 2017 interview with Town & Country, Holmes opened up about the importance of finding stability in a business that’s otherwise “so unstable,” so that she can be there for her daughter.

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she said at the time. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."