Trail Mix Bark

COOK TIME
35 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
Courtesy Matt Armendariz
Tia Mowry
Ingredients

  • 2 cups assorted raw nuts, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries or raisins
  • 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup or honey

    • Chef notes

    Is this candy or is it a healthy snack? Is it dessert or is it the protein packed yummy I bring on a hike? I'll tell you what it is — it's one of my favorite morsels of guilt-free pleasures ever. And those chia seeds will give you a hearty dose of daily fiber we all need to maintain productive digestion and a healthy microbiome. This treat is so delicious you won't know it's good for you!

    Technique tips: If the bars are still sticky after cooling, you may need to bake them a few minutes longer next time to better caramelize the maple syrup. This recipe works flawlessly when doubled, so do your future self a favor by making extra! Freeze half for quick grab-and-go action at a later date. You'll thank yourself!

    Preparation

    1.

    Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 325 F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

    2.

    In a large bowl, combine the nuts, coconuts flakes, cranberries, sunflower seeds, chocolate chips, chia seeds, if using, and salt, and stir until combined.

    3.

    In a small bowl, whisk the egg whites and maple syrup until frothy. Pour over the nut mixture and toss until all the nuts are coated.

    4.

    Spread the mixture onto the lined sheet pan and use clean hands or a rubber spatula to push the mixture together and flatten, trying not to leave any gaps in the nut mixture.

    5.

    Transfer to the oven and bake until the nuts are slightly darker, 30 to 35 minutes, rotating the pan front to back halfway through. Remove from the oven and let cool completely on the pan, about 1 hour.

    6.

    Once cooled, use clean hands to break the bark into pieces. Store in airtight containers with a sheet of parchment paper in between layers to prevent them from sticking together. These will keep for up to 1 week in the fridge or 2 months in the freezer. If frozen, let them thaw at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes before eating.

    Excerpted from THE QUICK FIX KITCHEN copyright © 2021 by Tia Mowry-Hardict. Used by permission of Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

    Trail Mix Bark

