Chef notes

Who knows, maybe this is the gateway snack that familiarizes your kids with sushi. Or maybe it's just a delightful new take on bananas that gives in to your sweet tooth. Call the kids over for this one, but if you're not comfy with them cutting, leave the roll whole to eat like a burrito. Place all the toppings in small bowls or plates.

Technique tips: This can't be stored because the banana begins to brown and get mushy, so make sure to serve and nibble right away. If your kids are allergic to nuts, substitute sunflower butter or jam on the tortilla.