Banana 'Sushi' Rolls

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Courtesy Matt Armendariz
Tia Mowry
Ingredients

'Sushi' Rolls
  • 1 (6-inch) flour tortilla
  • 1 tablespoon nut butter, plus more for sealing and topping
  • 1 medium banana, peeled but whole
    • Toppings
  • shredded coconut
  • mini chocolate chips
  • chopped nuts of any kind
  • freeze-dried raspberries, strawberries or blueberries
  • thinly sliced fresh strawberries
  • dried cranberries
  • sprinkles

    • Chef notes

    Who knows, maybe this is the gateway snack that familiarizes your kids with sushi. Or maybe it's just a delightful new take on bananas that gives in to your sweet tooth. Call the kids over for this one, but if you're not comfy with them cutting, leave the roll whole to eat like a burrito. Place all the toppings in small bowls or plates.

    Technique tips: This can't be stored because the banana begins to brown and get mushy, so make sure to serve and nibble right away. If your kids are allergic to nuts, substitute sunflower butter or jam on the tortilla.

    Preparation

    1.

    Lay the tortilla on the cutting board. Thinly and evenly spread the nut butter to cover the entire tortilla. Place the whole banana on the lower part of the tortilla. Roll the tortilla tightly.

    2.

    Use more nut butter if needed to make sure the tortilla stays closed.

    3.

    Spread a very thin layer of nut butter over the rolled tortilla. Slice the roll crosswise into 1-inch discs. Dip the tortilla disc into your favorite toppings.

    4.

    Place on a plate and serve immediately.

    Excerpted from THE QUICK FIX KITCHEN copyright © 2021 by Tia Mowry-Hardict. Used by permission of Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

    Banana 'Sushi' Rolls

    Make banana 'sushi,' an easy power snack: Tia Mowry shows how

    Sept. 20, 202103:20

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyKid-friendlyNo-cookQuickSchool LunchesSnackDesserts

