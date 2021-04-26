IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Exclusive Mother's Day deal: 25% off succulents, orchids and more plants from The Sill

Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
12
RATE THIS RECIPE
(27)
Samantha Seneviratne
Samantha Seneviratne
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
12
RATE THIS RECIPE
(27)

Ingredients

  • 16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons loose Earl Grey tea
  • 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

    • Chef notes

    These cookies are dead simple to make but they taste special. And you can make the dough well in advance and freeze it. Even the baked cookies freeze well. I love a recipe that can be prepped ahead.

    Technique tip: It's easier to keep slice and bake cookies square as you slice them than it is to keep them round. That's why these are shaped into square logs and frozen before slicing.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium, beat butter and sugar until combined and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg yolks, lemon zest and lime zest, and beat until combined. Beat in flour, tea, baking powder and salt.

    2.

    Divide the dough in half. Tip each half out onto a sheet of plastic wrap and shape into a 1¾-inch square cylinder. Freeze cylinders until solid, at least 4 hours.

    3.

    Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment.

    4.

    Using a sharp knife, cut 1/4-inch slices from one frozen dough cylinder. Place slices on prepared sheets and bake until set and light golden around the edges, about 15 minutes, rotating the sheets halfway through.

    5.

    Transfer the cookies to a rack and let cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough. Keep cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for 3 days or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

    Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés

    Cookie or cake? Delicious cookies become ice cream cake

    April 26, 202103:30

    Recipe Tags

    ChristmasEasterEasyPartySpringDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Bolinhas Coconut Cookies

    Ultimate Rice Krispie Treats

    Christina Tosi's Cinnamon Butterscotch Cookies

    Christina Tosi's Cinnamon Butterscotch Cookies

    Martha Stewart's Mile High Salted-Caramel Chocolate Cake

    Dylan's Blueberry Buckle

    Dylan Dreyer's Blueberry Buckle

    Sandra Lee's Summer Sandal Cookies