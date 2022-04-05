Crispy bacon, melty cheese and chopped scallions give these savory waffles the delicious flavor of a classic loaded baked potato. One bite and you may never go back to eating sweet waffles again!

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

2.

Place raw bacon on a baking rack set in a half sheet pan. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes. Reserve bacon drippings from pan. Once bacon is cooled, rough chop it and set aside.

3.

Preheat a waffle iron according to the manufacturer's instructions.

4.

In a medium skillet, add 1½ tablespoon of the bacon grease and heat over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic to the same skillet with bacon grease and cook until tender and soft, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the onion and garlic and lay on a paper towel to remove as much bacon grease as possible.

5.

In large bowl, mash potatoes with a fork. Add in bacon, onion, garlic, cheddar cheese, flour, Greek yogurt, eggs, salt and black pepper and mix until well blended.

6.

Spray the waffle iron with avocado oil cooking spray then scoop 1 cup batter onto the center of waffle iron and close lid. Cook until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

7.

To serve, garnish with sliced green onion additional bacon, cheese and yogurt.