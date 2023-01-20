The ultimate game-day sandwiches? Cuban and muffuletta

We may be in the final weeks of football season, but the game-day celebrations are still going strong! Chef and restaurateur Josh Capon is joining the TODAY Food Loves Football series to keep the good times going with a couple of his favorite tailgating sandwiches. He shows us how to make a classic Cuban sandwich with tender slow-roasted pork and a New Orleans-style muffuletta with olive salad.

This sandwich reminds me of New Orleans. I love a marinated sandwich because all the flavors have a chance to mingle together and infuse into the bread. The best part is you can make it ahead of time and it only gets better the longer you wait to eat it.

This is Miami in a sandwich. It's buttery, crispy, comforting and delicious. The tangy pickles and mustard are the perfect complement to the fatty pork and melty cheese. The pork shoulder takes a while to cook, but the flavor is so worth it.

