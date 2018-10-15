Will Smith opens up about the time he was 'failing miserably' in his marriage

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for more than 20 years, and maintaining a long-lasting bond like that takes true teamwork.

But there was a time when the Oscar-nominated actor feared their team was losing — and that it was his fault.

Will, 50, is the next guest on his wife's confession-friendly Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk," and a clip from the upcoming episode reveals just how real he gets when it comes to the topic of their relationship.

Jada, 47, as always, is joined by her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow, in the preview, and Will addresses their 17-year-old directly as he opens up.

"There was a period where Mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight," he tells Willow. "I started keeping a diary."

"You missed some days," Jada interrupts with a laugh, as he turns his attention to her.

"It was every morning," Will says. "I think that's the worst I've ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably."

Jada smiles and adds, "Mmm hmm."

Fans will have to check out the episode on Oct. 22 to learn more about that difficult time in their marriage. But they can already rest assured that the dark days are behind the Hollywood couple.

“We have a very, very, very unique partnership, and it’s really great because you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are,” Jada shared during a visit to Megyn Kelly TODAY over the summer. "... Through my journey, (I have) learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that, and he’s learning to do the same."