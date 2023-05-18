Who is Bre Tiesi? ‘Selling Sunset's’ newest cast member is one of Nick Cannon’s partners

Maybe you heard of Bre Tiesi because you've been following the updates of Nick Cannon's family life: The two welcomed a son in June 2023, one of Cannon's 12 kids.

Maybe you heard of her because you watch "Selling Sunset," Netflix's reality TV show set in luxury real estate in Los Angeles, and learned she's joining the cast of Season Six along with Nicole Young.

Either way, the mom of Legendary Love Cannon is part of our pop culture scene. Speaking to TODAY.com, the new Oppenheim Group agent said balancing motherhood and "Selling Sunset" is "very hard."

"It's a constant pull between baby being number one and not letting work fall off. Making sure that you're managing enough time to accomplish everything you need to, but also be there for breakfast, dinner and activities. It's hard to balance," she says.

Tiesi says she's made it work by sticking to a "stern schedule." She continues, "I schedule everything around that to make sure he is the priority."

She's from Calabasas

While she might be new to the brokerage, she’s no stranger to the Hills of Los Angeles. According to her realtor biography on the Oppenheim website, Tiesi was “born and raised” in Calabasas, California (famously home to the Kardashians, Drake, Miley Cyrus and more), where she still currently lives.

Now a real estate agent, she was once a model

Tiesi began her entertainment career as a model, which she told E! News in a 2022 interview, that she “literally fell into” when she was in high school. From there, she became a spokesmodel for Rockstar Energy drinks.

Before joining the O Group, Tiesi worked as a realtor for Keller-Williams in Los Angeles, per People.

Speaking about why she wanted to get into real estate, she told People, “As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I’m 31 now. So I’m like, it’s time to be a big girl!”

She’s possibly found an ally at the Oppenheim Group

According to an Instagram post from co-star Heather Rae El Moussa, Bre might have found a friend amongst the cast members.

“Happy birthday to the yin to my yang, my beauty @bre_tiesi,” wrote El Moussa. “Love that we immediately clicked and just love that we can relate on being mamas & bosses. Thank you for always being real. Love you and so happy you came into my life.”

Tiesi responded “we immediately clicked is an understatement! I love cherish and value you soooo much!! I’m so thankful for your beautiful soul. you have this special gift, that everyone can gravitate to you and immediately feel heard accepted and seen!”

Tiesi says she and Cannon had an 'on-and-off' relationship

Tiesi and Cannon’s relationship has been on and off for nearly a decade since they met on ‘Wild n Out.’ The model told E! News’ Daily Pop that her and Cannon’s relationship is beautiful despite people thinking it’s unconventional.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” Tiesi told E! “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people...’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

On Cannon’s birthday in October 2022, Tiesi posted a photo of her, Cannon and their son, thanking Cannon for all he’s done.

“I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for the best thing that’s ever happened to me. we love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life,” she wrote on Instagram.

Tiesi says she never communicates with the other women in Cannon’s life

On an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tiesi said that she isn't in touch with the other women who share children with Cannon.

“No, I respect everyone’s space,” she said. “At some point we will all have to at some point, and I think that we’re all grown, and everyone has love and respect. And I think it will be fine we just don’t necessarily need to at the moment.”

She has no regrets about Season 6

Speaking to TODAY.com, Tiesi says she stands by her decisions in Season Six.

"I am who I am. I don't regret anything or try to change anything. What you see is what you get — very consistent," she says.

"Now I think the only thing for me is getting more listings, getting back into work and hitting the ground harder. As for my demeanor? I'm here to stay," she says.