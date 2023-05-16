Nick Cannon says he confused his ‘baby mamas’ in Mother’s Day card mixup

It wasn't exactly a happy Mother's Day for Nick Cannon.

Cannon said he attempted to do something special this year for the six mothers of his 12 children.

"I tried my best, I really did," Cannon said on the May 15 episode of his radio show, "The Daily Cannon," before explaining where things went wrong.

Cannon, 42, said that he could "buy whatever" for the mothers of his children, but instead chose a more heartfelt route.

"I thought it would be really really good," he explained. "To show people how you really feel, write it down. I was doing handwritten messages from the heart."

But things went awry.

"I got the cards mixed up," he said. "So when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about another baby mama ... If I would have just got some generic s--- that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened."

Cannon is dad to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to three children with Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and 7-month-old Rise Messiah; 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; 10-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; 8-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole; and 5-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott are also parents to a son, Zen, who died in 2021 from a malignant brain tumor at 5 months old.

This is not the first time Cannon has rocked the boat with the mothers of his children.

In 2021, the former “America’s Got Talent” host issued a public apology to the women with whom he shares children after he announced he was expecting his eighth child two months after losing his son, Zen.

“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child that I’m expecting,” Cannon said. “I didn’t need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments of my life. They both deserve respect.”

The proud papa has previously discussed fathering children with multiple women. He made it clear that his growing family is intentional.

“I’m like a seahorse,” he joked to Power 106 Los Angeles in 2021, while talking to rap duo JT and Yung Miami. “I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident!”