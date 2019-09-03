Sign up for our newsletter

A brand-new season of "The Voice" is just weeks away, but fans don't have to wait for premiere night to kick off the fun.

And neither do the coaches!

A promo for season 17 proves that Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani got the party started already — the slumber party, that is.

The clip begins with the quartet enjoying a dinner party and musing about the upcoming season. But when Legend expresses regret that their evening has to come to an end, Stefani proposes a counter-plan.

"We don't really have to go," she says. "We could just hang out here all night."

And despite the fact that her beau, Shelton, mocks the idea — "Like a slumber party? What are we, in the fifth grade?!" — everyone immediately channels their inner fifth grader.

Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani get into the sleepover spirit. NBC

And no one appears to love it more than the pillow-fight appreciating, manicure-getting country crooner himself!

Blake Shelton gets a ruby red mani during "The Voice" slumber party. NBC

The gang embraces every sleepover cliché in the promo, from manis and movies to gossip and even story time — courtesy of another familiar face.

Carson Daly sent the stars of "The Voice" off to dreamland in the new promo for season 17. NBC

"The Voice" host and TODAY anchor Carson Daly can be seen sending the gang off to dreamland with a sweet tale and a hilarious kicker.

Here's hoping they enjoyed the rest. A new season of "The Voice is just weeks away. NBC

"Sleep well, my angels," he says as he plants a smooch on Shelton's head. "We've got a big season ahead."

See that for yourself when "The Voice" returns to NBC on Monday, Sept. 23.