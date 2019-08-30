Gwen Stefani is returning to "The Voice" for its 17th season this fall, and no one is more excited than her boyfriend and fellow coach Blake Shelton

“She literally makes my day 100 percent better,” he can be heard saying in a new clip.

As for Stefani, she is equally as stoked as he is, and ready to throw it down. “I am back, and this is my season to win,” she boldly claims in the teaser.

Stefani joined the coaches panel for the popular singing competition show for the first time back in 2014. Then, it was her season nine turn on the show that saw sparks fly first between her and Shelton.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on season 13 of "The Voice." NBC

This year, she joins her 43-year-old country crooning boyfriend, as well as John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

“I’m so happy to be back. My life changed so much on this show,” Stefani adds. “And then to be with my best friend Blakey, and to be here with Kelly and John, I feel pretty lucky right now.”

Legend and Clarkson, who both have wins under their belts, are just as excited as Shelton to welcome the 49-year-old rock queen back to the coveted red chairs.

“I literally grew up in my room singing to her, so I’m like a super fan. Like, a real fan. Like crazy,” says Clarkson. Legend adds, “Gwen Stefani is a legend. She’s been so successful in this business. She is a fantastic addition to 'The Voice.'"

Poster for the 17th season of "The Voice." NBC

Stefani adds, “Being able to share and look back on my own journey, there’s something really fulfilling about that!”

After Adam Levine's departure last season, Shelton remains the only original coach from the series' beginning back in 2011.

Earlier this summer, TODAY's own Carson Daly was the first to announce that the Maroon 5 singer would not return to the show for its 17th season, before announcing that Stefani would be his replacement

“Many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Daly, who also hosts "The Voice," joked. “He will always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family and we wish him the best.”

Levine later released a statement of his own on Instagram, where he said it was time for him to “move on.”

"The Voice" premieres Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.