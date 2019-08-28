She's a singer, songwriter, author, actress and soon-to-be talk show host, but this year Kelly Clarkson learned she has yet another talent.

She can smile through the pain.

The 37-year-old first proved that back in May, when she took the old motto "the show must go on" to the extreme by hosting the Billboard Music Awards despite the fact that her appendix ruptured moments before she stepped out on to the stage.

Now, in a new interview with People, Clarkson reveals that just one week after that harrowing hosting gig — and the emergency appendectomy that followed it — she found herself suffering on set again.

Kelly Clarkson appears on the cover of the latest issue of People. People Magazine

In the midst of a live taping of "The Voice," she felt a pain that reminded her of her previous ailment, only worse.

"That was more painful than the appendicitis," she said. "I was freaking out."

Not that viewers noticed, because once again, Clarkson remained a consummate entertainer. But she did let someone know what was going on.

“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong''” she recalled.

And after a post-show trip to the hospital, she found out what happened.

"I had a giant cyst explode on my ovary!" she told the publication. "I was hysterically laughing and crying in the ER like, 'What is happening?'"

That's an understandable reaction given that she just endured two back-to-back and extremely painful health scares. But the good news is that they're both behind her.

"I'm totally great now," she insisted.

In fact, even factoring in those tough times, Clarkson can easily say this has been an amazing year for her.

She kicked off 2019 with a U.S. tour to support her "Meaning of Life" album, she voiced the main character in the kids flick "Ugly Dolls," she's about to appear on another season of "The Voice," and in less than two weeks, her new daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," is set to debut.

"I never thought I'd be this happy," she confessed. "If somebody told me at 19, 'You're going to have your own TV show!' I would have laughed and said, 'No one's going to watch that.' But anyway, I hope they do."

We're certain they will.