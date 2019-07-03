"The Real Housewives of Orange County" fans learned on Tuesday that one of the show's most polarizing figures, Vicki Gunvalson, will be stepping back from the show a bit and will no longer be a main cast member when it starts its 14th season.

However, Gunvalson herself insists she's not out of the picture entirely.

As she revealed on Instagram, Gunvalson — who has starred on "RHOC" since its 2006 premiere — will be "right in the middle of the action in a different role."

"For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' and I am proud to be the 'OG of the OC,'" she wrote in the caption. (Click on her photo to see a fun pic of Tres Amigas).

"I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role," she continued. "I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras."

On Tuesday, Bravo shared the first trailer for the new season and broke the news that Gunvalson, 57, will appear in a "friend" role on the show. Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are all set to return, joined by newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

"Real Housewives of Orange County," during last year's reunion (from left to right): Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Vicki Gunvalson and Emily Simpson. Trae Patton/Bravo

Gunvalson got engaged to longtime beau Steve Lodge in April. The new season will highlight their romance, as well as Gunvalson's continuing battles with Dodd.

So it sounds like all the best bits are still very much in place!

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" returns Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.