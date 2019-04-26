Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 6:47 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Congratulations to Vicki Gunvalson and her longtime love, Steve Lodge. The couple got engaged this week!

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 57, took to Instagram on Friday to share the happy news with a sweet photo of the pair.

In the pic, Gunvalson shows off her gorgeous engagement ring as she and her new fiancé beam with joy.

"I said 'YES,'" she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #engaged, #happy and #mylove.

Andy Cohen, executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, was quick to congratulate his fellow Bravo star.

"And she lived happily ever after!!!! Congratulations to the OG of the OC!!! #HappyEndings #LoveTank #BrooksWho #WhoopItUp #FamilyVan #CotoInsurance," he tweeted.

Gunvalson began dating Lodge, a retired police officer, in spring 2016 after meeting him at a Boys & Girls Club charity event in Anaheim.

Since then, "RHOC" viewers have watched as the couple's romance blossomed.

Vicki Gunvalson with ex-husband Donn Gunvalson on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Bravo

This will be Gunvalson's third trip down the aisle. She was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith, with whom she shares two adult children, from 1982 until 1991, and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 until 2014.

She also dated businessman Brooks Ayers for four years until their dramatic split in 2015.

The Bravo star with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers in 2012. Bravo

In September 2017, Gunvalson opened up about her love for Lodge and her desire to one day tie the knot again.

"Well, I definitely want to get married again ... I want to be 100%, 100%, 100% sure. I do not want to go through another heartache or divorce, " she told Bravo's Daily Dish. "So Lord knows I've gone through two relationships on camera, been married twice before, so I really don't want to jump into it.

"But so far," she added of Lodge, "all the signs are he's a keeper."