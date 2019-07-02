Sign up for our newsletter

When season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" premieres in August, fans will be seeing less of Vicki Gunvalson.

On Tuesday, Bravo shared its first trailer for the upcoming season — along with the surprising news that Gunvalson, 57, is leaving the show's main cast and returning only in a "friend" role.

Gunvalson has been a mainstay on the long-running series since its 2006 premiere and calls herself "the OG of the OC."

Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson will all return next season. They'll be joined by newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 14 main cast (l-r) Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge and Gina Kirschenheiter. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The news about Gunvalson's smaller role comes more than two months after she announced her engagement to longtime love Steve Lodge.

The couple's journey to the altar will still be featured on the show — as will Gunvalson's ongoing feud with castmate Dodd.

Gunvalson, center, poses with "RHOC" stars Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

In fact, their dramatic bickering is front and center in the new trailer. In one tense scene, Gunvalson and Dodd get into a heated argument, with Dodd calling her former friend a "con woman" and a "crook."

"You are a bully!" Gunvalson screams back at her.

Buckle your seat belts, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" returns Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.