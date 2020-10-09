Valerie Bertinelli shares photos from the night she met Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli has shared photos of her with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, who died from cancer Tuesday at the age of 65.

The actor, 60, posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories that document the course of their relationship, including a shot from the night the two first met.

The first photo shows them gently hugging with the caption, “The night we met.” In the second picture, they are looking at the camera while Van Halen has a bag of M&Ms dangling from his mouth while his arm is around her shoulder. “Shreveport, LA August 28, 1980,” she captioned it.

Bertinelli shared this vintage photo of when she first met Van Halen. wolfiesmom/ Instagram

The couple in Shreveport, Louisiana. wolfiesmom/ Instagram

The next picture captures the couple standing in front of a Christmas tree with her arms around him. “Christmas 1980” reads the caption.

The couple get into the holiday spirit. wolfiesmom/ Instagram

The fourth photo is a black-and-white shot from the Los Angeles Forum in 1981. It looks like they’re both on a couch with his arms are around her as she holds his hand while they sport huge grins on their faces.

Enjoying a relaxing moment. wolfiesmom/ Instagram

The final photo jumps to New York City’s Central Park in 1993. They are both smiling while standing with son Wolfgang, born in 1991, on what appears to be a carousel.

With son Wolfgang, as an infant. wolfiesmom/ Instagram

Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, announced his father’s death earlier this week, setting off a chain of tributes to the influential guitarist.

"I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.I love you so much, Pop.

Bertinelli and Van Halen married in 1981 and divorced in 2007. After his death, she mourned his passing on Instagram with a throwback photo of them with Wolfgang.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang,” she wrote.

“Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”