David Lee Roth leads soaring rock tributes to former bandmate Eddie Van Halen

Former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has paid his respects to Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday morning from cancer at age 65.

“What a Long Great Trip It’s Been,” Roth, 65, captioned a photo of himself and Van Halen, who appear to be backstage at a show, on Twitter.

What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.. pic.twitter.com/M5pmkVi7hW — David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) October 7, 2020

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Sammy Hagar, who replaced Roth after he left Van Halen in 1985 and would remain with the band until 1996, also shared a photo of himself and the late guitarist on Twitter.

“Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family,” Hagar, 72, wrote.

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen’s death was announced Tuesday by his son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

The guitarist’s ex-wife and Wolfgang Van Halen’s mom, Valerie Bertinelli, also posted her own tribute.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she wrote.

"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin.I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments.I will see you in our next life my love."

Other stars in the music community have been mourning the loss of Eddie Van Halen, a guitar icon who's known for popularizing the finger tapping technique.

"He was an innovator, a genuine, unique soul and there's a huge hole now there forever," Jon Bon Jovi said about him on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"It's very seldom you meet somebody who's a pure soul, who's a beautiful person," KISS rocker Gene Simmons told the BBC. "I never once heard Eddie say anything bad about anybody, and especially other bands."

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

"Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight," Lenny Kravitz wrote.

We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen & everyone in the greater VH family.



📸 @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/wZ9ZKNmK0q — Metallica (@Metallica) October 6, 2020

The heavy metal band Metallica posted on Twitter that its members "are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen & everyone in the greater VH family."

Country star Keith Urban said the news "hit (him) hard."

"There are lots of great guitar players in the world, but very VERY few true innovators. Players who seem to have arrived from a far distant planet , and who bring a completely new color to the rainbow," Urban wrote.

"Eddie Van Halen was this and so much more. Even without the finger tapping, you had a player with extraordinary touch, tone, and a rhythmic pocket and bounce that floated like Ali in the ring. He was a master of complex solos that spoke to non musicians...THAT IS HARD TO DO. The reason was the exquisite melody in his heart, and the joy in his soul of playing FOR people - and it came through like a ray of sun we ALL felt. I say a prayer today for his family and friends.- and from players like me , all over the world who never got to meet him, I say THANK YOU EDDIE. WE LOVE YOU !!!!!!!"

"Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. We will miss you," added Billy Idol.

Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar. — —Nikki Sixx— (@NikkiSixx) October 6, 2020

"Crushed. So f------ crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar," Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx wrote.