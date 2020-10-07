Valerie Bertinelli posts heartbreaking tribute to late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen

After the news of Eddie Van Halen's death at the age of 65, his ex-wife and mother to his only child, Valerie Bertinelli, posted a heartbreaking tribute to the rock star.

In a post with a black-and-white photo of their family years ago, she wrote she was thankful to be with him in his last moments.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she said. "Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

Wolf Van Halen is the only child of the Van Halen guitarist. Bertinelli, an actor, was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007.

Van Halen and then-wife, Bertinelli. Ann Clifford / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

"Love you, Ma," Wolf Van Halen replied to his mom's post. Earlier in the day, he had confirmed the news of his father's death with a social media post.

"I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift," Wolf Van Halen, 29, said. "My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Bertinelli replied to her son's statement with a string of broken-heart emoji.

Van Halen hit the peak of its success with "1984," which hit No. 2 on the Billboard album charts, second only to Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Between 1986 and 1995, the group released four No. 1 albums.

In 2007, Van Halen reunited for a world tour with Wolf, who was then 16, on bass.

The same year, Van Halen as a group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Eddie Van Halen is also survived by his current wife, Janie Liszewski.