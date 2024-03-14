Valerie Bertinelli may be done with dating, but dating isn’t done with her.

The former “One Day at a Time” star, 63, says she is in a relationship that "came out of left field."

“I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him,” she told USA Today in an interview published March 13. “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!”

Valerie Bertinelli (right) with second husband Tom Vitale (left) on Oct. 17, 2012 in New York City. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Bertinelli said she was perfectly comfortable with the idea she would remain alone for the rest of her life.

“He was not on my radar. I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special,” she said.

Bertinelli is also surprised she has opened up about the new relationship with this new man, who has not been identified.

“What was I doing? … I just can’t help it. When I’m flipping happy, it’s all over me, and he’s one of the main reasons,” she said.

“I really want women and men to take away that it’s the work that you do (on yourself) that can lead you to meeting someone like I’ve been lucky enough to meet right now. This would not have happened three years ago, four years ago, last year ― it wouldn’t have. And I feel incredibly lucky to have met him and made a connection with him.”

Bertinelli, who divorced Tom Vitale in 2022 after 11 years of marriage, has been pretty vocal about how she wasn’t interested in finding love again. In June of last year, she posted a video on Instagram in which she said she wouldn’t be dating again in the near future.

In June 2022, shortly after she had filed for divorce, she said she was content to be single for the rest of her life.

Valerie Bertinelli (left) with and Eddie Van Halen (right). The pair divorced in 2007. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” she told Hoda Kotb on TODAY. “I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

Hoda asked Bertinelli if she could envision herself trying to find that special someone down the line.

“Oh God, no,” she said. “Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.”

Vitale was Bertinelli’s second husband. She was first married to late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until their divorce in 2007.