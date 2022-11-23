Valerie Bertinelli announces she's 'happily divorced' from Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli is thrilled to be single.

The “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host announced in a Twitter video Nov. 22 while traveling to see her son, Wolfgang, that she and Tom Vitale have officially divorced.

“I’m at the airport about to go see Wolfie and my lawyer just called. The papers were all signed. They’re about to be filed,” she said.

“On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. God, finally. It’s finally over,” she continued, before chuckling and punctuating her clip by enthusiastically saying, “Yes!”

Bertinelli and Vitale married on New Year’s Day 2011. In 2021, she filed for legal separation, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In May of this year, she officially filed for divorce, with court papers stating they had actually been separated since 2019.

Divorce papers also said the couple had a prenuptial agreement that “is in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties.”

TODAY obtained documents in July in which Vitale’s legal team argued about the validity of the agreement, while seeking $50,000 a month in spousal support.

However, in documents filed in July and obtained by TODAY, Vitale’s lawyers argued about the validity of the prenuptial agreement and asked to receive $50,000 a month in spousal support.

Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli when Bertinelli got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 22, 2012. Alexandra Wyman / WireImage

In late September, TODAY obtained a minute order saying the couple had settled their divorce. Details of the settlement were not made public.

The couple do not have any kids together. Bertinelli, 62, had recently engaged Wolfgang with ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. They divorced in 2007 and he died in 2020.

In the wake of her split from Vitale, the “One Day at a Time” star said she is not interested in finding another special someone.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” she told TODAY in June. “I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

Bertinelli reiterated she is not open to love again.

“Oh God, no,” she said. “Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.”