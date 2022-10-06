Valerie Bertinelli, son Wolfgang remember Eddie Van Halen 2 years after his death

Wolfgang Van Halen is paying an emotional tribute to his late father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, on the two-year anniversary of Eddie's tragic death from cancer at age 65.

"2 years and not a single day has gone by where you weren’t on my mind," the younger Van Halen, 31, wrote next to a selfie of him and his dad that he posted Oct. 6 on Instagram.

"I’m trying to do my best and hold it together but it’s just not the same without you here, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could possibly imagine," he added.

Wolfgang Van Halen's mom, Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007, also honored the late Van Halen guitarist on Instagram.

Bertinelli, 62, posted a throwback photo of her son as a child in her late ex-husband's arms. She captioned the pic with two gray heart emoji.

The Food Network star shared that pic in her Instagram stories, and added two more throwback photos showing her and Eddie Van Halen embracing in their younger years. She also included audio of the song "Distance," which Wolfgang Van Halen wrote in tribute to his late father.

Valerie Bertinelli honored late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen on the two-year anniversary of his death. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Despite their divorce, Bertinelli remained close to Eddie Van Halen until his death, even visiting him in the hospital in his final days.

The former “One Day at a Time” star opened up about her heartbreaking last moments with the Grammy winner in a memoir, "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today," published in January.

Bertinelli recalled that she and her son took turns visiting the musician at the hospital during the last week and a half of his life, according to excerpts of the memoir published earlier this year in People.

Wolfgang Van Halen, right, joined his dad's band, Van Halen, when he was just a teen. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Just days before Eddie Van Halen's death, she recalled, she and the musician, who both went on to remarry other people, cried over the special connection they'd always shared.

“Maybe next time, right?” Bertinelli recalled saying to Eddie Van Halen. “Maybe next time we’ll get it right."

The end, she recalled, came in “slow motion.”

"On Tuesday morning Wolfie calls and tells me that Ed's breathing has changed and that I have to get to the hospital ASAP.

“‘I love you’ are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing,” she wrote.