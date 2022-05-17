Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from husband Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli has filed divorce papers to end her marriage to husband Tom Vitale.

The actor and television host, 62, submitted paperwork on May 12 to the Los Angeles Superior Court of California — citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split — in documents obtained by TODAY.

Bertinelli married Vitale, a financial planner, on Jan. 1, 2011. In November 2021, the “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host filed for legal separation from her husband.

However, according to the recent divorce papers, Vitale and Bertinelli have been separated since December 2019.

The documents also confirm that the pair have a prenuptial agreement that “is in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties.”

Vitale and Bertinelli do not have any children together.

On Monday, she uploaded a video to Instagram of her responding to a fan’s comment about her seeming sad.

“I’m just having a very bad day,” she said in the clip. “But you know what? Sometimes we have bad days and then we get over them. And then there’s a good day. So, I’m looking forward to the good day.”

Bertinelli was previously married to the late rock legend Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. In October 2020, the iconic guitarist died from cancer at age 65.

Since his death, Bertinelli has opened up publicly about the state of their relationship before he died.

“We went through a lot of hell as well,” she told Hoda Kotb when she stopped by TODAY in January. “We weren’t really good to each other at a lot of points in our lives because we met so young and were very immature.”

Bertinelli continued, “But I’m so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here.”

She also spoke about the book she penned earlier this year titled “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.” The celebrity chef revealed in the memoir that she and their son, Wolfgang, 31, were with Van Halen during his final moments.

In the book, she shared, “I love you are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing.”

She wrote that the former couple remained close after their divorce.

During her appearance on TODAY in January, Bertinelli also spoke about her marriage with Vitale.

“I also want to be gentle and caring, and not just rip off a Band-Aid,” she said at the time. “I like to pull it off gently. But I think there is definitely power and peace in changing your narrative and changing the way that you can look at your life. I know it is for me. When I changed the way I looked at my life and stopped beating myself up most of the time, there is power in that and peace.”