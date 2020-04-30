'This Is Us' actor Timothy Omundson celebrates 3rd anniversary of surviving stroke

Timothy Omundson is celebrating the third anniversary of surviving his massive stroke — and his "This Is Us" and "Psych" co-stars are celebrating right along with him.

On Wednesday, Omundson, 50, shared a cheeky Instagram photo of himself wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "NOT DEAD YET."

"Today marks the 3rd anniversary of the day I SURVIVED (not suffered) a massive stroke. And I am the luckiest man on earth! So many of you have helped me get through this in ways you don’t realize and l want to say THANK YOU ❤️. #SuckItStroke 💪🏻" he captioned it.

"This Is Us" stars Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore cheered Omundson on in the comments.

"Damn straight, just kickin' a-- and takin' names! You're a light and an inspiration," wrote Metz, whose character, Kate Pearson, lives next door to Omundson's character, Gregory, on the hit NBC drama.

"Thank you, sweetheart, you're the Best," Omundson responded.

Moore gushed, "Hell yes, friend! You are an inspiration in every way!!"

Omundson thanked Moore and said he was "happy" that his life events "directed our paths to cross."

"This is Us" stars Timothy Omundson and Chrissy Metz in a scene from season four. Omundson's character, Gregory, is also a stroke survivor. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Dulé Hill, who co-starred with Omundson on the USA Network comedy "Psych" — and who will appear with him in the upcoming TV movie "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home" — also posted a message of support, adding several heart emojis.

This past year has been a whirlwind of activity for Omundson, who joined the cast of "This Is Us" as a guest star last fall. Omundson's character, who's also a stroke survivor, was written especially for him by the show's creator, Dan Fogelman.

In November 2019, the irrepressible actor proudly tweeted a photo of himself walking his first red carpet since his stroke at the NBC x Vanity Fair Celebration of the Season event.

last night, I walked my first read carpet since having my stroke. WALKED is the important word here. since I had to relearn how to do that thank you to my incredible team of Physical therapists for helping me get back here & to @paulfeig for my beautiful new walking stick!🥰 https://t.co/xYqL5IZmar — Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) November 13, 2019

"Last night, I walked my first read (sic) carpet since having my stroke. WALKED is the important word here since I had to relearn how to do that," Omundson wrote next to a pic of himself wearing a stylish blue suit.

In April 2019, he shared a photo of himself wearing his "NOT DEAD YET" T-shirt to mark the second anniversary of his stroke.

"Today marks my second anniversary of Stroke Survival. In spite of its best efforts, I can still wear this ⁦‪@frankturner‬⁩ t-shirt," he captioned it.