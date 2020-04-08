The pop culture that's comforting me now: Chrissy Metz

What I've been watching:

I finished "Tiger King" and "Love Is Blind." I was hesitant to delve into "Love Is Blind" but really became fascinated by the experiment and dynamics of the relationships. I love that they got to know each other before the physical aspect was in play. Real intimacy is honesty and the couples who remained honest seemed to thrive. I truly hope "Tiger King" brings awareness to the conservation of tigers.

And I just started watching the amazing documentary "Crip Camp" about the disability revolution in the '60s.

A scene from Netflix's "Crip Camp" Steve Honisgbaum / Netflix

What I've been reading:

I didn't bring any books to Nashville, but was reading "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle before my trip. Glennon is so vulnerable about her journey, but also absolutely changed and stronger for it. Truly makes me feel like I can do anything.