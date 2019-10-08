Timothy Omundson is returning to television two years after suffering a major stroke.

The "Psych" star, 50, has joined the season four cast of NBC's "This Is Us" as Gregory, the not-so-friendly neighbor of new parents Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan).

Timothy Omundson in 2016. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive sneak-peek video of Omundson's debut on the series, which takes place during Tuesday night's episode, "Unhinged."

In the short clip, gruff Gregory confronts Kate as she's holding newborn baby Jack outside her and her husband's new home. Gregory uses a cane when he walks because, he, too, is recovering from a major stroke. The similarity is no coincidence: "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman wrote the role specifically for Omundson, EW reported.

In April, Omundson shared a cheeky photo of himself to mark the second anniversary of his stroke. In the pic, the smiling actor wears a T-shirt with the words "NOT DEAD YET" written on the front.

"Today marks my second anniversary of Stroke Survival. In spite of its best efforts, I can still wear this ⁦‪@frankturner‬⁩ t-shirt," he captioned it before adding the hashtag #SuckitStroke.

Though joining the cast of "This Is Us" is a pretty big deal, it's not the only new project the resilient actor has taken on. Omundson will also reprise his role as Det. Carlton "Lassie" Lassiter in "Psych: The Movie 2," which premieres next year on NBC Universal’s new streaming service, Peacock.