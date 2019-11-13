We're celebrating the season of giving with a $500 hot holiday toy giveaway!

'This Is Us' actor Timothy Omundson walks 1st red carpet since suffering a stroke

/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Timothy Omundson walked the red carpet for the first time since suffering a major stroke two years ago.

The actor, who joined the cast of the NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" this season, proudly tweeted a photo of himself looking dapper at the NBC x Vanity Fair Celebration of the Season event on Monday.

"Last night, I walked my first read (sic) carpet since having my stroke. WALKED is the important word here since I had to relearn how to do that," Omundson wrote next to a pic of himself wearing a stylish blue suit.

The former "Psych" star, 50, then thanked the physical therapists who helped him get back on his feet — and Hollywood director Paul Feig, who gave him a beautiful cane featuring the likeness of William Shakespeare.

"Thank you to my incredible team of Physical therapists for helping me get back here & to @paulfeig for my beautiful new walking stick!" he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bw2cVAiDOFo

Omnundson's debut on "This Is Us" last month marked the first time he's appeared on TV since his stroke happened. He plays Gregory, a neighbor of new parents Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), who's also recovering from a major stroke. "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman wrote the role specifically for him.

In April, the irrepressible actor shared a cheeky photo of himself to mark the second anniversary of his stroke. In the pic, Omundson wears a T-shirt with the words "NOT DEAD YET" written on the front.

"Today marks my second anniversary of Stroke Survival. In spite of its best efforts, I can still wear this ⁦‪@frankturner‬⁩ t-shirt," he captioned it before adding the hashtag #SuckitStroke.

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a contributor for TODAY.com