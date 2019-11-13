Timothy Omundson walked the red carpet for the first time since suffering a major stroke two years ago.

The actor, who joined the cast of the NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" this season, proudly tweeted a photo of himself looking dapper at the NBC x Vanity Fair Celebration of the Season event on Monday.

last night, I walked my first read carpet since having my stroke. WALKED is the important word here. since I had to relearn how to do that thank you to my incredible team of Physical therapists for helping me get back here & to @paulfeig for my beautiful new walking stick!🥰 https://t.co/xYqL5IZmar — Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) November 13, 2019

"Last night, I walked my first read (sic) carpet since having my stroke. WALKED is the important word here since I had to relearn how to do that," Omundson wrote next to a pic of himself wearing a stylish blue suit.

The former "Psych" star, 50, then thanked the physical therapists who helped him get back on his feet — and Hollywood director Paul Feig, who gave him a beautiful cane featuring the likeness of William Shakespeare.

"Thank you to my incredible team of Physical therapists for helping me get back here & to @paulfeig for my beautiful new walking stick!" he wrote.

Omnundson's debut on "This Is Us" last month marked the first time he's appeared on TV since his stroke happened. He plays Gregory, a neighbor of new parents Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), who's also recovering from a major stroke. "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman wrote the role specifically for him.

In April, the irrepressible actor shared a cheeky photo of himself to mark the second anniversary of his stroke. In the pic, Omundson wears a T-shirt with the words "NOT DEAD YET" written on the front.

"Today marks my second anniversary of Stroke Survival. In spite of its best efforts, I can still wear this ⁦‪@frankturner‬⁩ t-shirt," he captioned it before adding the hashtag #SuckitStroke.