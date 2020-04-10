Mandy Moore's husband and 'This is Us' co-stars send her sweet birthday messages

Mandy Moore's loved ones are showering her with sweet birthday wishes!

The "This Is Us" star, who turned 36 on Friday, received heartfelt messages on Instagram from her hubby, Taylor Goldsmith, and her "This Is Us" co-stars.

Goldsmith, 34, singer-guitarist for the folk-rock band Dawes, shared a close-up of the couple, writing, "April 10th. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet."

The musician acknowledged that he and Moore, like most Americans, are quarantined together because of the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn't stop them from having fun together.

"These weird times have been challenges for all of us, but only she could turn it into an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say I’m grateful would be the understatement of my life," he gushed, adding, "Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I’ll change out of sweats someday."

Chrissy Metz, who plays Moore's daughter, Kate, on "This Is Us," shared her own pic with the actress, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MANDY! The way you move through the world and our hearts with such love and grace is beautifully inspiring. Wishing you an amazing day and year full of light, love, and wholeness! I love you!"

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Moore's daughter-in-law Beth on the show, celebrated Moore's big day with a throwback from when the pair first met.

"Since it's #fbf I decided to take us back to the beginning. We'd just met but notice the white and pink. It's more subtle so I never noticed but gurrrrl... we've been accidental twinning since day 1!" she wrote.

Watson was probably referring to the splash the pair caused when they showed up to the 2019 Emmys wearing nearly matching dresses.

Watson added, "Take your new year by storm and run with it. Happy Happy Birthday Beauty!!!"

The official "This is Us" Instagram page also helped celebrate Moore's special day by sharing a photo of the actress adorned with cute cake and heart emoji.

Happy birthday, Mandy!