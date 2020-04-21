What shows I've been watching:

I’ve restarted "Game of Thrones." I’ve restarted "Veep." I’m going back and watching "This Is Us" from the beginning. I’m just hoping it doesn’t turn into a critical eye kind of experience. I’ve watched "Game of Thrones" from the very beginning of that series and now that you’ve seen the whole thing, you go, "Oh, my God, they planted that four, five, six years before it actually happened." It’s interesting; you get to watch it from a different eye. I’m trying to go back on everything that people have been telling me I should watch and I haven’t had a chance to watch. So "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," I’m about ready to start that. I’m going to start “The Witcher” next week. And this is such a nerdy thing to say, but it’s true. I miss my sports, so I’ve been watching a lot of Dodger rewind games, from ‘81 and from ‘88, and they were great.

NBC

What movies I've been watching:

Rewatched "Days of Thunder." I started "Lord of the Rings." This is a terrible thing about me and I’m just going to come clean. I have not seen any of the "Lord of the Rings," I’ve not seen the "Harry Potters," and I’ve not seen the very first three "Star Wars" movies that came out. And also "The Godfather." I’ve tried and it’s hard to get through that stuff — there’s too many things going on. But now I have time to sit there and stare at the television for several hours and take it in. So I’m going to get up to speed on movies that I probably should’ve watched, especially because of the career that I do, I should’ve watched these decades ago. So that’ll be my chore.

What I've been listening to:

I’ve a huge music fan. I listen to most of my music on vinyl for several reasons — I think it sounds better, I think it’s more intimate and I like the experience of choosing which record you’re going to put on. There’s a commitment that goes into that; you have to take it out of the sleeve and put it on the player and put the needle down and sit there and listen to it. I listen to a lot of Chvrches, this band called Always, Naked and Famous, I listen to a lot of Teskey Brothers, a lot of Chris Cornell. Chris Cornell’s amazing; I could listen to that guy all day long. Pearl Jam’s always a staple. Gary Clark Jr., throw some Mandy Moore in there, Otis Redding.