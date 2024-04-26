Ever since Season Five, Part One of "Yellowstone" premiered in November 2022, fans of the hit series have been wondering: When will Part Two be released?

If you've been eagerly awaiting the final installment of Season Five, you'll have to wait a little bit longer. As you continue to pack your patience, here's everything to know so far about the next batch of episodes.

When does Season Five, Part Two of 'Yellowstone' premiere?

There's good news and bad news. The good news is the show is set to premiere in November 2024. The bad news: There's no official release date yet.

Many viewers have been wondering why there's been such a long wait for the next installment of episodes. The reason stems back to last year, when the actors and writers strikes took place and delayed production in TV and film.

The second half of Season Five was originally slated to premiere in November 2023, reported the Associated Press, but Paramount Network confirmed that the ongoing Hollywood strikes delayed production.

In March, "Yellowstone" star Ian Bohen spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" about the upcoming season, revealing the episodes hadn't been filmed yet at that time.

“We will go back, rumor has it in May,” he said. “This summer and then we should be on in November, roughly.”

Bohen added that the schedule is somewhat fluid.

“It could be June, we shoot six episodes — November maybe December, and then we go through the holidays and maybe season finale — series finale maybe on Super Bowl (day),” he said.

Will there be a Season Six of ‘Yellowstone'?

Sadly, fans will have to say farewell to “Yellowstone” after Season Five, Part Two. In May 2023, Paramount Network revealed that the second half of Season Five would signal the end of the series.

However, viewers can still get lost in the "Yellowstone" universe with the show's prequel series, "1923." which is officially returning for a second season, and "1883."

Last year, Paramount also greenlit two additional spinoff series, per Variety: "1944," and one currently titled "2024."

Is Kevin Costner in Season Five, Part Two of ‘Yellowstone?’

It's pretty unclear if Kevin Costner will be involved in Season Five, Part Two, but it seems unlikely. In early 2023, there were reports circulating that Costner's availability for filming had decreased significantly.

In April 2023, Costner and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, were noticeably absent from a scheduled appearance at the PaleyFest TV festival. During the event, Paramount Network president of development and production Keith Cox said he was “very confident” that Costner would return to the show.

In June 2023, Sheridan commented on Costner's ultimate departure from the show during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m disappointed,” he said. “It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Costner decided to leave the series to work on another project called "Horizon," which is coming out June 28, that he co-wrote, directed, produced and stars in.

“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct... He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with ‘Yellowstone.’ I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward (his exit date),’ which we did,” he said.

In April, Costner spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" about his future with the series. He said that while he'd "like to be able to" be in Season Five, Part Two of "Yellowstone, he's "not sure how it's being worked out."

The actor went on to explain that he "loved" making the series.

"I've made five seasons of it. I thought I was going to make seven (seasons) but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with it, I’d love to do it," he said.

Where to catch up past seasons of 'Yellowstone'

“Yellowstone” is currently streaming on Peacock, fuboTV, Hulu (premium subscription), Philo, Sling TV (premium subscription) and YouTube TV (premium subscription). You can also purchase episodes on Apple TV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movie.