‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ is renewed for a 2nd season

“1923” has lassoed a second season at Paramount+.

Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel stars Harrison Ford as Dutton patriarch Jacob and Helen Mirren as his Irish-born wife Cara. The series follows their generation of the Dutton family as they face pandemics, drought and the end of the Prohibition era in 1920s Montana.

“1923” proved to be a hit early on, becoming the most-watched Paramount+ premiere of all time in the U.S. with 7.4 million viewers. It also received positive reviews, with Variety critic Joshua Alston writing that “Mirren and Ford — both 80-ish, neither a stranger to action badassery — make for such a potent pairing, their chemistry alone is enough to make ‘1923’ feel like an elevated version of Sheridan’s neo-Western fare.”

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the show stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer. Robert Patrick, Sebastian Roché and Kerry O’Malley serve as recurring characters, and guests have included James Badge Dale, Jennifer Ehle, Tim DeKay, Nick Boraine, Alexandra Grossi, Michael Spears, Amelia Rico, Jessalyn Gilsig, Peter Stormare and Jacques Schembri.

“1923” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, and executive produced by “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

Sheridan’s Paramount+ slate also includes other “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King.” He has three shows in development: “Bass Reeves,” “Lioness” and “Land Man.”

“1923” returns on Feb. 5 with a brand-new episode.