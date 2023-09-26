Here’s when TV shows will return after the writers strike

With the writers strike appearing to draw to a close, does that mean fall TV shows are coming back soon?

The Writers Guild of America announced Sept. 24 that it has reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, meaning that the Hollywood writers strike, which has lasted nearly five months, could soon be over.

Dozens of TV shows, including scripted shows and daytime and late-night talk shows, have either gone dark over the past months or had their fall premiere dates pushed back.

SAG-AFTRA, a guild comprised of more than 160,000 actors and other members of the entertainment industry, has also been on strike since July, essentially bringing the TV and movie businesses to a standstill.

It’s unclear when the SAG-AFTRA strike will end, though one source told NBC News that the actors guild is hoping to begin negotiations with the AMPTP this week.

Two sources close to the AMPTP side of negotiations told NBC News that they are hoping both guilds could be back in action by Thanksgiving.

Warren Leight, the former producer and showrunner of “Law & Order: SVU,” predicted last week what might happen if both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA end their strikes over the next month.

“Who knows... but IF, somehow, the WGA and the AMPTP could come to an agreement by month’s end, and if SAGAFTRA could come to one by October’s end... a 13 episode network season could still be saved,” he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 21.

The deal between the WGA and the AMPTP is still being finalized and needs to be ratified by guild members, so networks have not yet confirmed when shows may return to air this fall.

Both daytime and late-night talk shows could resume early next week, two sources close to the AMPTP side of negotiations told NBC News.

Talk shows are covered by the SAG-AFTRA Network Code agreement, which is not affected by the ongoing actors strike, so once the writers strike ends, they could resume.

NBC News has reached out to late-night and daytime talk shows, as well as SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AMPTP, for comment.

When TV shows are returning after the writers strike

“Dancing With the Stars”

Season 32 of ABC’s dancing competition show will premiere as planned on Sept. 26, the network’s website confirms.

The network has faced pressure to postpone the upcoming season of “DWTS.” WGA members picketed rehearsals earlier this month, and celebrity dancer Matt Walsh announced he was “taking a pause” from participating in the show in solidarity with his union.

Now, with the writers strike possibly ending soon, Walsh confirmed he will participate in the new season.

“With the hopeful resolution and vote with the WGA, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ would no longer be a struck show therefore all cast would be able to return,” a rep for Walsh said in a statement to Variety. “This includes WGA member Matt Walsh.”