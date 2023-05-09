‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is leaving LA for a new home — get all the details

Kelly Clarkson is on the move.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” will move production of the popular daytime talker from Los Angeles to New York City beginning with its upcoming fifth season, according to a statement from an NBCUniversal spokesperson on May 8.

"'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will film in the iconic studio 6A, former home for late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien,” the statement said.

Kelly Clarkson performs during the "Kellyoke" segment on her talk show. Weiss Eubanks / NBC

“The investment includes the cost of a new state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space.”

The move comes as a result of New York’s Film Tax Credit, which New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law.

“As part of the program’s expansion, New York now provides an incentive to eligible television series that relocate to New York and reduces the eligibility requirements for talk and variety shows from five years of filming to two years of filming,” the statement said.

Guest Jack Black and Kelly Clarkson share a laugh on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks / NBC

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is no stranger to the Big Apple, having its premiere weeks take place in New York City the last two seasons.

The program, which is currently in its fourth season, premiered in 2019 and quickly established itself as a fan favorite with A-level guests, feel-good fare and its signature “Kellyoke” segment. The show has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards, including three for outstanding talk show host.

Viewers should expect “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to stick around for awhile, too. The series was renewed through 2025 last November.