Who went home last night on the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

The competition is already heating up. Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" premiered on Sept. 26 and one dancing duo has already been eliminated from the show.

Want to catch up on who went home and who's still dancing for that Mirrorball Trophy? Here are the highlights below.

Who was the first celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki Eric McCandless / ABC

“Veep” actor Matt Walsh's dancing journey was cut short when he and his professional partner Koko Iwasaki were eliminated from the competition. The duo landed themselves in the bottom two alongside Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, who were spared.

Walsh recently made headlines for his decision to take a pause from the dancing competition while the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike continued. The actor is a member of the WGA and initially thought "DWTS" "was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement."

However, when he heard otherwise, he decided to halt his appearance on the show. Walsh made the announcement on Instagram on Sept. 21, writing, “I am taking a pause from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ until an agreement is made with the WGA.”

"This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal," he continued.

Walsh was able to return just in time for the "DWTS" premiere once the WGA reached a tentative deal.

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

Artem Chigvintsev and Charity Lawson Andrew Eccles / ABC

"Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson is on a winning streak! She recently found the love of her life, Dotun Olubeko, and now she's leading the pack on "DWTS" with her partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach were tied for second place.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

As fans of the show know, judges scores and viewer votes added up determine who stays in the competition and who gets eliminated. On judges' scores alone, the following three couples were in the bottom of the pack: Walsh and Iwasaki, Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson and Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold.

Which celebrities are left in the competition?

The following competitors still have a chance to dust off their dancing shoes: