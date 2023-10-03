Will Ferrell roasts Eli Manning for impression of his 'Wedding Crashers' character

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Eli! The "Wedding Crashers" impression! We want it!

During ESPN's "ManningCast" broadcast of "Monday Night Football," Will Ferrell did his best to teach Eli Manning how to properly deliver his classic "meatloaf" line as Chazz Reinhold from "Wedding Crashers."

Manning hilariously fell a little short with his impression.

"Mooooom, meatloaf," Manning gargled out.

"Why did you drag it out?" Ferrell asked. "Mooooom. Why'd you drag it out like that? Just bark it."

"It's a Southern drawl thing," the New Orleans native said.

In the classic 2005 comedy hit, Ferrell plays the crude Chazz, an "innovator" in wedding (and funeral) crashing who lives with his mother. He continually yells for her to make some meatloaf for him and Owen Wilson's character, John Beckwith, and gets no response.

"Hey Mom! The meatloaf! We want it now! The meatloaf!" he shouts.

Ferrell tried to give Manning some of his character's motivation before the retired New York Giants star took a stab at delivering the line amid the Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 win over the Giants.

"There’s some rage behind it," Ferrell said. "Yeah, this guy had some rage. It was more like, 'Ma! Meatloaf!'"

Manning and his older brother, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, deliver the "ManningCast" from their own homes. The younger Manning thought all the shouting about meatloaf might be causing a commotion upstairs.

"My mom's starting to come down here," he said. "She's freaking out, she doesn't know what's going on."

Ferrell also threw on a headset and jokingly drew up a play for Peyton Manning, who was clad in a Giants helmet.

"You ready?" Ferrell asked. "East right flop, V right all the way outside, Y left, fake 396, V hinge, Z puck. And make it slippy."

Manning then doubled over in laughter.

"That's from the Don Coryell play tree right there," Ferrell said in reference to the late Chargers coach from the 1980s known for his passing innovations.