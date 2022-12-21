Peyton and Eli Manning recall their biggest fight — and it's not what you'd expect

Siblings fight — even when they’re all grown up and have won a few Super Bowls.

Peyton and Eli Manning have opened up about the biggest fight they've ever had.

“I feel like a couple years ago we were on a golf trip and I was trying to take a nap and I was kind of in a corner bed and he came up behind,” Peyton Manning told guest Bill Simmons during the Dec. 12 episode of the brothers' “ManningCast” of “Monday Night Football.”

“And he kind of had me leveraged into the wall and he gave me a wedgie. He almost went atomic with it.”

“It was atomic,” Eli Manning said. “Over the head.”

“I was about to be asleep,” Peyton Manning continued. “I was so angry, basically because the nap was interrupted, but the atomic wedgie was like an added bonus. He was so proud. We almost threw down, but I couldn’t. I was in pain. I couldn’t fight real well, Bill.”

Not only did Eli Manning pull off an atomic wedgie, but he ruined a piece of clothing that his brother really liked.

Peyton Manning and his brother Eli love to tease one another. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

“He said those were his favorite underwear that I ripped and that’s what he was mad about, also,” Eli Manning said, adding Peyton was about 41 or 42 at the time. “‘These are my favorite underwear!’ And I totally ripped them off, eventually, ‘cause he got it over his head.”

The brothers have each won a pair of Super Bowls, but they’re not averse to picking on each other. While hosting the CMA Awards last month with country music star Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning took a shot at his brother after Bryan talked about his hosting style.

“I’m just kind of a wing-it kind of host,” Bryan said during the broadcast.

“So what you’re saying is this is my worst nightmare,” Peyton Manning replied. “But it’s actually OK because I do a show with my brother Eli. I am used to this lack of professionalism.”

“Oh, my gosh, he was just killing me,” Eli Manning said a few days later on the 3rd hour of TODAY.