Peyton and Eli Manning do hilarious play-by-play of streaker getting tackled mid-game

If only the Los Angeles Rams could’ve taken care of business against the San Francisco 49ers the way they did a streaker who disrupted their “Monday Night Football” game.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a streaker who ran onto the field shortly before halftime during the Oct. 3 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and Peyton and Eli Manning were there to capture it all during their “ManningCast” broadcast on ESPN2.

“I don’t know if he’s naked right now, but I think at some point, he had no clothes on,” Peyton said. “He’s running a post route, right across the 50 and a security guard took him out. A nice hit, though. It was a nice, legal hit.”

A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Rams on Oct. 3, 2022. Godofredo A. V·squez / AP

The broadcast then showed a replay of what happened, as the streaker, in shorts and a T-shirt, with a plume of smoke surrounding him, was tackled by Wagner, with an assist from fellow linebacker Takkarist McKinley, before security escorted him off the field.

“Yes, yes! That’s what we’re talking about,” Peyton said. “(Bobby) Wagner, a veteran, right? Get him down. Now, get out and let these guys take over. Bobby Wagner, veteran play.”

Peyton brought the moment back when discussing how well both team’s defenses were playing overall, but noting the Rams didn’t tackle 49ers star Deebo Samuel well.

“Good tackle on the half streaker, right?” he said. “Nice form there, but let’s try to tackle Deebo (Samuel) the same way."

The streaker was taken into custody. Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

“How would you tackle a streaker?” Eli asked. “You think you go high or you go low? Depending on what he’s wearing?”

“Like I said, that guy was a half streaker. That guy had all his clothes on. There, you just take him wherever. If he’s totally naked, there’s certain places you can’t take him. ... You don’t wrap up.”

The 49ers took down their NFC West rivals with a 24-9 win., pushing both teams to 2-2 for the season.

You can next catch more of the Manning brothers on their “ManningCast” when the Chicago Bears visit the New England Patriots on Oct. 24.