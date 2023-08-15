Class is about to be in session with Professor Manning.

NFL legend Peyton Manning is returning to his alma mater at the University of Tennessee as a professor of practice for the College of Communication and Information starting this fall, the university announced.

"The sheriff is back!" the school wrote on Instagram in reference to Manning's nickname during his time as a star quarterback for the Volunteers in the '90s.

The NFL Hall of Famer "will join select classes during the academic year as a featured expert, bringing significant industry experience to the classroom and working alongside the college’s nationally recognized faculty to provide transformative learning experiences for CCI students," school officials said in a news release.

He will teach topics including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership, communication and public speaking, according to the university.

Of course, retired New York Giants star Eli Manning couldn't resist a zinger at his older brother's expense when he saw the news.

"Easy A!!" he tweeted.

Current and former Tennessee students were thrilled to see the news about the Vols legend returning to his alma mater.

"Oh. My. Gosh. May I attend as a non-credit student?" one person commented on Instagram.

"Y’all gonna make me change majors," one student wrote.

"Please consider an alumni opportunity to experience his class!" another wrote.

Peyton Manning became a legend at the University of Tennessee in the 1990s before going on to become a Hall of Fame quarterback in the NFL. Damian Strohmeyer / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Manning graduated from UT in 1997 with a degree in speech communication before he went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

Outside of football, Manning has become known for starring in a series of commercials and hosting a "Monday Night Football" broadcast with Eli and the NBC quiz show "Capital One College Bowl." He also has previously hosted "Saturday Night Live."

His Omaha Productions has also produced the football documentary series "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+.

Manning has been a consistent supporter of the University of Tennessee, including a $1 million donation in 2018 to establish the John Haas Student Experiential Learning Endowment to honor his former professor and the former director of the School of Communication Studies.