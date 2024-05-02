Tom Brady’s Roast, ‘Scoop,’ ‘Unfrosted’: What to watch on Netflix this weekend

Look at that: It’s Friday again! Now, look at this: another perfectly curated list for what to watch on Netflix this weekend.

From a historical comedy about dueling cereal brands to the latest tell-all appearance from stand-up comedian John Mulaney, the new and newish discoveries below are just what the weekend ordered.

‘A Man in Full’ (May 2)

Based on the bestselling novel by Tom Wolfe (who also wrote “The Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff”), “A Man in Full” is the darkly comical story of an Atlanta real estate mogul named Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels), who is facing bankruptcy and vultures in the form of banks, politicians and a one-time protégé, but refuses to go down without a fight. Created by David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” “Boston Legal”) and co-executive produced by Regina King, the six-part series co-stars Diane Lane and Lucy Liu.

‘Unfrosted’ (May 3)

It’s 1963 in Michigan, and cereal behemoths Kellogg’s and Post are dueling to create the pastry that will revolutionize the most important meal of the day. And, hey, this film is packed — not with vitamins or nutritious bits, but with comedic gold.

Making his feature directorial debut, Jerry Seinfeld is also a co-writer (with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder), is one of the film’s producers and stars as Kellogg’s executive Bob Cabana. Also in the cast? Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Dinklage, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer and more. So, whether you prefer your loops dry or drowned in milk, get ready to dig in.

‘The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady’ (May 5)

Widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady played for 23 seasons in the NFL, first for the New England Patriots, then for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired for good in 2023, with seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVP wins, and was married to model Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022.

As for his shortcomings, those will be poked and prodded in the “GROAT” as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the event will be streamed live, unedited, on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with a surprise team of roasters from the comedy, sports and entertainment world.

‘My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney’ (Currently Streaming)

You might not think there’d be a crossover between the acerbic wit of David Letterman, the former host of “Late Night” and “The Late Show,” and the self-lacerating humor of John Mulaney, who has reinvented himself post-rehab (and as a new dad), but the pair are surprisingly in sync in this extended interview.

Both have Midwest roots (Mulaney: Chicago; Letterman: Indiana), and both are as quick-witted as they come, traipsing through Mulaney's old high school prep, then officially sitting down for an extended chat (and a brief meal with Mulaney’s father). Both know what’s funny, what’s serious and how the two always intersect.

‘3 Body Problem’ (Currently Streaming)

If your sci-fi fare doesn’t have much scope, never fear: “3 Body Problem” is here. Set over decades, with a long view that is likely to outlast most of its cast members (assuming it gets a second season, which is not yet confirmed), this one is about big ideas, big aliens and interconnectedness.

Brought to you by the team behind “Game of Thrones” (D.B. Weiss and David Benioff), the eight-episode series, which premiered in March, is based on a Hugo-winning novel and focuses on a survivor of the Chinese Cultural Revolution who works at a military base and invites a group of aliens to Earth. The aliens, however, do not have plans to save mankind, and human scientists must now find a way to subvert their arrival — in 400 years.

‘Scoop’ (Currently Streaming)

The arrest of financier Jeffrey Epstein for sex trafficking was barely the tip of the iceberg, with ripples of his various legal cases reaching all the way to the British royals. Journalists from BBC’s “Newsnight” secured an interview in 2019 with Prince Andrew, who was frequently seen in Epstein’s company, and the result had wide-reaching implications.

“Scoop” tells that story, taking viewers behind the camera and into the newsroom, where a team of women secured the bombshell chinwag with hard work and dutiful journalism. Gillian Anderson, of “X-Files” fame, stars alongside Billie Piper and Kate Fleetwood.

