What happens at in the Season 5, Part 2 Virgin River' finale?

Leave it to "Virgin River" to pack a whole season's worth of action into two episodes.

Just two months after wrapping up Season Five Part One, the hit Netflix show is back for two holiday episodes that are equal parts festive and fulfilling.

The latest installment of episodes resolves several of the questions we were left with at the end of last season, all while prompting us to ponder a few new cliffhangers. Need help keeping track of all the action? Here's a look back at all the festive fun.

Mel meets her biological father

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe "Virgin River." Netflix

At the end of Season Five Part One, Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) sister Joey (Jenny Cooper) stumbled upon some love letters that their late mother had written to a man from Virgin River while they were having an affair. The season ended on a cliffhanger as viewers (and Mel) wondered if this mystery man could be Mel’s biological father.

In the holiday episodes, Joey comes to town and brings the love letters with her. After a little investigating, Mel discovers the name of the man and pays him a visit on Christmas Eve. He initially denies being her father, but she tells Jack that she knows it’s him.

On Christmas, the man visits Mel at her house and admits that he is indeed her biological father. He explains that it broke his heart to see her because she looks so much like her late mother. Mel's father is ready to talk to her now, however, and he brings some of the love letters her mother wrote him.

Unfortunately, their happy reunion is short-lived because he says he has something “important” to tell her.

Charmaine gives birth to her twins ... finally

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins and Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine "Virgin River." Netflix

“Virgin River” fans have been wondering how Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) has been pregnant for five seasons, and she also references the ongoing joke in the holiday episodes.

"I feel like I've been pregnant for years," she teases while talking with Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel.

Charmaine and Mel haven’t always been on the best of terms, but they seem to have put their differences aside and we learn that Mel is now her midwife.

The expectant mother experiences Braxton Hicks contractions and calls Mel, who encourages her to head to the clinic. Charmaine arrives with an unexpected guest, Calvin (David Cubitt). Mel is shocked to hear that he’s the twins’ father.

It turns out that Calvin cornered Charmaine by her car and her contractions got worse (naturally), so he drove her over to the clinic. Mel can tell that Charmaine is uneasy around Calvin and asks him to leave.

Once he’s gone, the mother-to-be explains that she was angry at Jack when she got together with Calvin. She then reveals that the FBI dropped all charges against him since he helped them catch Melissa (Barbara Pollard). When Melissa tried to kill Calvin, the FBI put him into the witness protection program.

Charmaine wasn’t expecting to deliver her babies on Christmas Eve, but they’re eager to meet their mom and she goes into labor. Things are scary for a little while when Charmaine's blood pressure rises, but she eventually delivers two healthy boys.

Preacher declares his love for Kaia

The holiday episodes of "Virgin River" are packed with action. Netflix

Things were hot and heavy between Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Kaia (Kandyse McClure) by the end of Season Five Part One.

In the holiday episodes, their romance only grows stronger and Preacher accidentally lets it slip that he loves Kaia during one of their dates. She's flattered, but warns him that she can't promise anything to anyone just yet given her recent breakup with her husband.

By the end of the second episode, however, Kaia makes it clear that she's committed to Preacher by taking a job as Virgin River's new fire chief.

Preacher's happiness is mixed with worry as he learns that the police have identified the body of Wes (Steve Bacic), whom he previously buried.

Brady's girlfriend isn't who she appears to be

Following his breakup with Brie, Brady found romance with Lark (Elise Gatien) and they cozy up over the holidays. Unfortunately, their growing bond isn't all that innocent after all.

On Christmas Day, Lark gets a call from Jimmy (Ian Tracey), Calvin's right-hand man who is in prison. He asks how "our little girl" is doing, referring to her daughter, and viewers are left to wonder if Jimmy is Lark's daughter's father or grandfather.

Jimmy asks how Brady is and Lark says he doesn't suspect a thing, leaving viewers to wonder what kind of scheme these two are running.

Lizzie reveals the gender of her baby

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie and Kai Bradbury as Denny in "Virgin River." Netflix

Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Toole) are thrilled that Denny (Kai Bradbury) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) are expecting a baby, but Lizzie worries that her own mother won't be so happy to hear the news when she visits over Christmas. Lizzie avoids telling her but she finds out accidentally and isn't exactly supportive at first.

Luckily, they sort things out and her mom has one request: that she get a cooler name than "grandma." Lizzie obliges her wish and gifts her a "Glamma" sweatshirt on Christmas.

The expectant parents also reveal some exciting news: they're expecting a baby girl!

Doc asks Hope to renew their wedding vows

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins and Annette O’Toole as Hope in "Virgin River." Netflix

While attending a town fair, Doc pulls off a surprise proposal and asks Hope to renew their wedding vows. Everyone's around to see it and feel the holiday cheer together.

They're not the only couple that's headed for the altar, of course. Mel and Jack are engaged and Mel asks Doc if he'll walk her down the aisle. He gladly accepts the request.

Cameron and Muriel discuss their future

After going public with their relationship in the Season Five, Part One finale, Cameron (Mark Ghanime) and Muriel (Teryl Rothery) are still going strong in the holiday episodes. They perform together during a holiday show and Cameron gets a surprise visit from his ex-girlfriend, who is newly sober and wants to get back together.

The doctor tells Muriel about the unexpected encounter and explains that he turned down his ex. Muriel is quick to point out that she doesn't want children and wants to give Cameron the chance to back out of their relationship if that's important to him. However, he says she's enough for him.

Later in the episode, Muriel brings up children again and says she doesn't want Cameron to resent her one day if he's unable to become a father. She asks Cameron to think long and hard about it, and he agrees to do so.