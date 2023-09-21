8 shows like ‘Virgin River’ to watch for a small town escape

If "Virgin River" Season Five left you wanting more of the hit Netflix show, you're in luck. The series will be back for two holiday episodes this November, and with any luck, they'll resolve at least a few of those cliffhangers from the epic season finale.

In the meantime, you're likely looking for a new show to hold you over 'til your favorite one comes back. Fret not, friends, because we've put together a list of eight shows that will remind you of "Virgin River."

'Hart of Dixie'

"Hart of Dixie" Alamy Stock Photo

Where to watch: Prime Video

Before "Virgin River" fans knew Tim Matheson as Dr. (Doc) Vernon Mullins, he starred in a very similar role in "Hart of Dixie," a CW show that aired for four seasons. Matheson played Dr. Brick Breeland, a curmudgeonly small-town doctor who practices in Bluebell, Alabama.

Dr. Breeland's world gets shaken up when Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson), a young doctor from New York, shows up in town saying that she got an offer from his late partner, Dr. Harley Wilkes, to work in the practice. Dr. Breeland isn't keen on accepting her help, even though Wilkes unknowingly left Hart half the practice.

'This Is Us'

"This Is Us" NBC

Where to watch: NBC.com, Hulu

If you've been impressed with Alexandra Breckenridge's portrayal of Mel Monroe in "Virgin River," you'll appreciate her in the role of Sophie Larson, aka Kevin Pearson's (Justin Hartley) love interest, on "This Is Us."

Over the course of six seasons, viewers got to know the Pearson family and saw their story play out in multiple timelines: past, present and future. Much like "Virgin River," the show will tug at your emotions with its family values and compelling romances.

'Sweet Magnolias'

"Sweet Magnolias" Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

“Sweet Magnolias” is a Netflix hit that pays homage to the simpler things in life, like friendship and a refreshing cocktail.

The series, which recently aired its third season, follows besties Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Brooke Elliott) and Dana Sue (Heather Headley) and their inspiring friendship.

Of course, things aren’t always so sweet in Serenity, South Carolina. That's why friends are needed.

'Gilmore Girls'

"Gilmore Girls" Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

You'll find an abundance of small-town charm and plenty of sass in this hit show that ran for seven seasons and inspired a four-episode Netflix reboot. Based in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, CT, the series features plenty of quirky personalities and local traditions that keep things interesting.

The storyline follows single mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her brilliant daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) as they navigate complicated family dynamics, romantic relationships and careers. Above all, their mother-daughter bond is the glue that holds their lives together.

'Schitt's Creek'

"Schitt's Creek" Alamy Stock Photo

Where to watch: Hulu

When the wealthy Rose family loses all their money, they have to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a tiny town they own but never imagined living in. As they struggle to adjust to their new surroundings, the Rose family's extravagant outfits and large personalities stick out like sore thumbs in a town that prides itself on simplicity.

'Firefly Lane'

"Firefly Lane" Diyah Pera / Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Romance? Check. Medical drama? Yep. Friendship? That too. "Firefly Lane" has all the elements we love about "Virgin River," packaged up in a groovy timeline that spans multiple decades.

The show, which aired its series finale earlier this year, chronicles the epic female friendship between Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and follows them through multiple decades. Viewers travel back to the '70s to see their budding bond then flash forward to the '80s, '90s and early 2000's to see the ladies pursue careers and fall in and out of love with the right and wrong guys.

'Everwood'

Treat Williams as Dr. Andrew Brown and Gregory Smith as Ephram Brown in "Everwood." Alamy Stock Photo

Where to watch: Prime Video, Freevee

Much like "Virgin River," "Everwood" follows a medical professional in a small town.

Dr. Andrew Brown (Treat Williams) is a renowned brain surgeon who becomes a widow when his wife dies. He then moves to Everwood, Colorado with his two kids, Ephram (Gregory Smith) and Delia (Viven Cardone).

The series, which lasted four seasons, follows the Brown family as they settle in to their new life and navigate school, work and romance. Fun fact: "Everwood" was a huge career stepping stone for both Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp.

'Heartland'

Heartland Alamy Stock Photo

Where to watch: Netflix

"Heartland" follows Amy (Amber Marshall), a teen who's mourning the death of her mother and lives on a horse ranch with her grandfather. If you fall for the show, there are 15 seasons to binge!