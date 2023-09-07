This post contains spoilers for Season Five of “Virgin River.”

It wouldn't be "Virgin River" without a cliffhanger. Lots of them. The finale for the first half of "Virgin River" Season Five finale sets up questions for part two, out Nov. 30, to answer.

After a devastating fire ran through the picturesque town, many of its residents were forced to reevaluate their future and Episode 10 sees several characters making bold moves.

In true "Virgin River" style, the finale also has plenty of romance, heartbreak and a few bombshell moments. Below, we're breaking down some of the plot points we'll be talking about until part two of Season Five — consisting of two episodes — gets released on Nov. 30.

Mel returns to the clinic and makes a big decision about her future with Jack

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan Netflix

Following her miscarriage, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) officially returns to the clinic to work with Doc (Tim Matheson) and Cameron (Mark Ghanime), and all of their creative juices are flowing. Cameron suggests that they start doing more telehealth work and Mel suggests that they create a birthing center.

While talking to Ava (Libby Osler), who's currently living above the clinic, Mel learns that Tara (Stacey Farber) is selling her property after a fire ravaged her farm. When Mel learns that the tire swing survived the fire, she's inspired and remembers telling Jack (Martin Henderson) how she and her sister used to have a tire swing of their own.

Mel decides she wants to purchase the property and brings Jack to see it after attending a local fair. She says she always wanted to have a farmhouse and suggests that they buy the farm and build a house. Mel then says they can fill it with children, however and whenever they come. Jack loves the idea and says the property would also be a great place to get married.

Mel discovers something shocking about her family

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe Netflix

Mel's sister Joey (Jenny Cooper) says she stumbled upon some love letters addressed to their mother — and reveals that they came from someone in Virgin River.

Joey then suggests that her mother was having an affair with someone from the town, who might very well be their father.

The father of Charmaine’s twins is revealed

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts Netflix

Season Four ended with Jack learning he wasn't the father of Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) twins, after all. In Season Five, Jack attempts to make peace with the fact that he will no longer be welcoming two sons.

Still, viewers are left to wonder who the heck fathered the twins. And in the season finale, we finally get an answer.

While attending a local fair, Charmaine is in the parking lot at the end of the night. Calvin (David Cubitt), who was supposed to be dead, suddenly appears and approaches the expectant mother.

Charmaine seems to be just as shocked as the rest of us to learn that Calvin’s alive, and he explains that he no longer needs to hide now that Melissa has been arrested. He also makes it clear that he wants to play a part in his sons’ (Charmaine’s twins!) lives.

Lizzie has a baby on the way

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie and Kai Bradbury as Denny Netflix

After a confusing start to their relationship, Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny’s (Kai Bradbury) romance is flourishing at the end of Season Five. However, she’s acting a bit weird in the finale. We soon learn why: She’s pregnant and nervous to tell Denny.

At the local fair, Denny tells Lizzie that his grandmother, who visited Virgin River this season, thinks he should travel and get back on track with school.

Originally, he had felt hopeless after his Huntington’s Disease diagnosis. However, his romance with Lizzie has given him hope for his future, and he wants to know if she’d like to travel with him. Lizzie then drops the news that she’s pregnant.

Melissa gets arrested

Barbara Pollard as Melissa Montgomery Netflix

One night, Jack catches Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) sneaking around one of the glamping trailers. Worried that Brady is mixed up in some illegal business, Jack threatens to go to the police. Brady reassures him that Melissa (Barbara Pollard) is the bad actor, not him.

Jack lets it go for the moment and Brady runs outside to meet Melissa and her goons. They kidnap him and rough him up a bit then tell him they know he was secretly filming them all one night and asks who he’s working with. Not willing to reveal that he’s actually been playing double agent, Brady refuses to talk and Jack (who followed them there) creates a diversion.

Melissa weasels her way out of the warehouse and attempts to escape, but the police stop her soon enough and arrest her.

Meanwhile, back at the warehouse, Jack and Brady fight off Melissa's gang. Mike (Marco Grazzini) arrives just in time. All of a sudden, a member of Melissa's team pops up and points a gun at Brady, but Mike steps in the way and gets shot.

Jack’s glamping business gets put on hold

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe Netflix

Following Melissa’s arrest, the FBI takes over the site of Jack’s glamping business to investigate her shady business. Unfortunately, that means the evacuees that Jack was housing in the trailers must now find new homes since the entire site is now considered a crime scene.

Doc decides to join a clinical trial

Annette O’Toole as Hope and Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins Netflix

With his macular degeneration progressing, Doc decides to enroll in a clinical trial that was originally full but now has an open spot. There’s a chance that the trial won’t work and he could permanently lose his vision, but he will eventually lose it anyway, so he’s willing to take the chance. Hope (Annette O’Toole) is proud of him and agrees that it’s worth the risk.

Brady and Brie are officially over, but seem to be moving on quickly

Zibby Allen as Brie and Marco Grazzini as Mike. Netflix

After breaking up in a prior episode, Brie (Zibby Allen) and Brady run into each other at the hospital in the finale as they both visit Mike, who took a bullet for Brady.

While talking about the status of their non-relationship, Brie says she will always love Brady but things have changed for her. She then goes in to visit with Mike and jokes that they're having their first date.

Mike feels compelled to tell Brie that Brady was working undercover with him and is the real hero. Still, she says that doesn't change anything and she wants to see where things go with Mike.

Meanwhile, Brady is planning his first date with a local woman he met after he saved her daughter during the fire.

Things look promising for Preacher until he gets some nerve-wracking news

Colin Lawrence as Preacher and Kandyse McClure as Kaia Netflix

Earlier in the season, Preacher (Colin Lawrence) met Kaia (Kandyse McClure), a firefighter who quickly became his love interest. Things look promising for the new couple in the finale, especially when Kaia reveals that she took a local job so she can stick around for a bit.

However, Kaia then gets a call from a friend who's leading the post-fire cleanup in Virgin River and lets Preacher know that they found a buried body in the rubble. He instantly worries that it might be Wes (Steve Bacic), whom he buried earlier in the series.

Cameron and Muriel go public with their relationship

Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire and Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek Netflix

After flirting all season long, Cameron and Muriel take their budding romance to the next level in the finale. Muriel tells Doc that she and Cameron have feelings for each other and want to explore a relationship, but they want to be upfront with him since they both work at the clinic.

Doc says he respects Muriel too much to tell her what to do and asks that she and Cameron simply act professional while they’re at work.