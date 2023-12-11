The drama will be rolling in when "Vanderpump Rules" airs its special on Dec. 12.

The special, "A Decade of Rumors and Lies," is highly anticipated given the breakup of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and the forthcoming Season 11 in January.

Here's everything to know about the special.

When is the 'Vanderpump Rules' special airing?

The new "Vanderpump Rules" special, "A Decade of Rumors and Lies," airs on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT. The special is expected to cover the last 10 years of "deceptions and transgressions within the friend group," the press release says.

Top of that list would be the alleged cheating scandal between Sandoval and Raquel Leviss when Sandoval was in a relationship with Madix. Sandoval and Madix were a couple for nine years and confirmed their split in March. Last season ended with Madix confronting her longtime former partner, so fans are confident the special and the forthcoming season will surely touch on it, at the very least.

How to watch the 'Vanderpump Rules' special

The special will air on Bravo Dec. 12 and an extended cut with sneak peeks of Season 11 will become available on Peacock the following day.

When does Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules' premiere?

Season 11 premieres on Jan. 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. An exclusive first-look at the season is included in the extended cut of the special that will air on Peacock Dec. 13.