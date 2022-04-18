‘Ultimatum’ star April Marie reveals who her new boyfriend is

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” star April Marie Melohn has a new boyfriend to gush about.

During the reunion episode of Netflix’s latest reality series, which was released on April 13, April revealed that she had found love again after her breakup with Jake Cunningham on the show.

Isaiah "Zay" Wilson and April Marie Melohn.

In case you haven’t seen it, April and Jake joined season one of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” after dating for two years. April wanted to get engaged and eventually become Jake’s wife, but he didn’t think they were ready yet.

Episode nine showed all the couples announcing if they wanted to stay together or split for good. As they sat on a bench together, Jake said that he wished April the best, but he thought they should no longer date.

April cried a few tears, but she was in a much better mood during the reunion. She told co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that she met her current, “older” boyfriend after filming ended.

On Thursday, April revealed her beau, Cody Cooper, on Instagram.

She uploaded a video of some of the romantic moments they’ve shared since they started dating. In one clip, they are dancing and in another they hold hands while he is driving.

In the caption, she thanked Cooper for “being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend I could ever ask for.”

The social media influencer continued to praise Cooper and added that she loved and respects him.

“I promise to reciprocate being the person for you that you have always been for me,” April wrote.

At the end of the lengthy caption, she concluded, “Thank you for walking into my life & showing me what LOVE is. Love you always, A.”

Cooper commented on the post and wrote, “I love you more than you know baby girl.” He included a kissing-face and heart emoji.

Fans flooded the comments with support for April and her relationship.

One wrote, “love this for you April” with two heart emoji.

Another said April was her favorite cast member on the show and added, “You deserved to be with someone who knows who they want and looks like you definitely got that now.”

April is not the only contestant who has updated fans about her relationship status since the final episodes of “The Ultimatum" were released.

Rae Williams, who broke up with her boyfriend Zay Wilson and planned to go on a trip with Jake at the end of episode nine, shared during the reunion that she had started dating a woman.

However, when fans on Instagram asked about her new partner, Rae responded, “the girl I got with after the show is very private and we have kinda taken a step back the past few months with everything going on and the show coming out but we are still very close and hope to revisit things after the summer.”

“I’m single and in therapy,” Rae wrote.