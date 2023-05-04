How does 'The Goldbergs' end? Read this series finale recap to find out

And that's a wrap on "The Goldbergs." For the past 10 years, the ABC sitcom has served as a hilarious ode to the 1980s. The cast just bid viewers farewell in a series finale that aired on May 3.

Wondering how the Goldberg family said goodbye to their favorite decade in its final season? We're breaking down all the major plot points.

The episode is titled 'Bev to the Future'

The series finale, titled “Bev to the Future,” is inspired by the hit 1980s movie “Back to the Future." It begins with several members of the Goldberg family watching the film for what seems like the millionth time. Adam (Sean Giambrone) admits that he's seen it 31 times at this point.

The topic turns to time travel, a major theme in the film.

Bev (Wendi McLendon-Covey) mentions that she got invited to her high school reunion but doesn't want to go alone. Adam's girlfriend, Carmen (Isabella Gomez), then suggests that he accompany his mom to the party. Bev muses, "I finally like you now" to Carmen.

The sitcom lasted for 10 years. Scott Everett White / ABC

Barry and Joanne struggle to be taken seriously by their families

Barry (Troy Gentile) and his girlfriend Joanne (Beth Triffon) realize that both of their families have a hard time taking them seriously after they visit their new apartment. At first, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) poke fun at the couple's arcade claw machine in the living room. Joanne proudly explains that Barry uses it to practice his surgical skills since he's going to become a doctor.

When Joanne and Geoff's parents arrive, Barry calls their apartment the "love shack." They cringe in response. Joanne and Barry question why they didn't get a fancy moving gift like Erica and Geoff. Lou (Ken Lerner) replies, "They got china because we knew their union was permanent. Every relationship needs at least one adult. With these two, it's Geoff."

Lou later elaborates and says, "It's hard for us to take you two (Barry and Joanne) seriously. I mean look at this place. It's like an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese."

Barry and Joanne decide to host a dinner party to convince their families that they're mature and they even dress the part: Barry dons a suit and a fancy hat and Joanne channels "Breakfast at Tiffany's" with her attire and even fakes a British accent.

At the table, they attempt to make "adult" conversation then quickly realize they both forgot to cook dinner for their guests.

Thanks for the laughs, Goldberg family. Craig Sjodin / Getty Images

Bev encounters an old flame at her reunion

While looking through his mom's old high school yearbook, Adam asks her about a man named George and learns from her friends that he was Bev's first serious boyfriend and her senior year sweetheart.

Adam is surprised because he thought she'd only dated his late father, Murray (Jeff Garlin), but she explains that she met Murray in college.

At the reunion, Bev runs into George and old sparks fly. Adam is visibly concerned and tries his best to keep the two apart, especially when he learns that George is also a widow and now single.

At one point, Bev invites George to her granddaughter Muriel’s first birthday party. Adam interjects and says it’s a family-only affair. Adam then tries to play with the on-site band to distract Bev so that she won’t dance with George. Alas, he has no musical skills and Bev only gets annoyed. Luckily, George understands what’s going on with Adam and gracefully walks away.

Bev and her old high school flame. Scott Everett White / ABC

Bev and George get a proper reunion

After the reunion, Adam apologizes to Bev, who asks, "Why would you ruin my night with George?" He replies, "Because he's not dad, OK?"

Bev explains that Murray was "one of a kind" and says "there will never be anyone who can replace him." Adam says it certainly seems like that's what she's trying to do.

Bev points out that Adam wasn't upset when she briefly dated another man earlier this season. He says that she has a real history with George, so that's what concerned him.

Adam realizes he made a mistake and talks to his grandfather Pop-Pop (Judd Hirsch), who loans him his DeLorean car (keeping with the "Back to the Future" theme). He goes to find George and invites him to Muriel's party.

On the day of the celebration, Adam talks to Bev again and surprises her with George. "You really came all the way out here for a baby’s birthday party?" she asks. He replies, "That, and I wasn't gonna wait another 30 years to see you again."

Barry and Joanne elope

In a last-ditch effort to prove that they are serious, Barry and Joanne elope. Erica and Geoff warn them that their parents are going to be furious. The newlyweds suggest that they could keep their marriage a secret from them, but then agree to break the news at the party.

However, when Muriel utters her first word ("bubbe") and Bev is visibly thrilled, the couple decides they can't steal the baby's thunder, proving that they are indeed mature.

A video montage and voiceover from adult Adam (Patton Oswalt) then plays. He says, "No doubt about it, the '80s were the best years of my life ... the thing that made that decade really special was my family. We didn't always get along. We made a lot of mistakes — too many, really, but at the end of the day we always had each other."

Reflecting on the theme of the episode, adult Adam then says, "Even if I had a time machine and could go back, I wouldn't change a thing."

The last scene then shows young Adam and Carmen sitting in the DeLorean.

"So, where are we headed? she asks. He replies, "I don't know, let's find out," and they drive off.

Adult Adam then says, "It was 1980-something and it was awesome."

At that moment, Bev exclaims, "Barry Goldberg, you did what?" as she seemingly discovers that he has eloped.