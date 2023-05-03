It was Sept. 24, 2013 and a brand new sitcom was about to debut on ABC. The concept of "The Goldbergs" close to home for many viewers: a family with three vastly different kids, a dad who's sick of their shenanigans and an overbearing mother who loves her children a little too much.

On paper, it had plenty of promise. On screen, the show blossomed into a comedic homage to the 1980s that just kept getting better with each passing season.

But much like the '80s, the Goldberg family's story is coming to a close after 10 years. The sitcom will air its last episode on Wednesday, May 3.

Before that happens, TODAY headed back to the '80s one last time and reflect on the end of an era with the cast of "The Goldbergs."

So we rounded up Wendi McLendon-Covey (Beverly Goldberg), Hayley Orrantia (Erica Goldberg), Sean Giambrone (Adam Goldberg), Troy Gentile (Barry Goldberg) and Sam Lerner (Geoff Schwartz). Here's what they had to say about the sitcom ending, what they'll miss most about their characters and the lasting bonds they formed on set.

'We all wanted that 11th season': A bittersweet goodbye to 'The Goldbergs'

At a moment like this, the lyrics to the "The Goldbergs" theme song seem more poignant than ever: “I’m twisted up inside, but nonetheless I feel the need to stay. I don’t know the future, but the past keeps getting clearer every day.”

The word “bittersweet” came up often while chatting with the cast.

“At the wrap party, Wendi was hugging me and she was like, ‘I can’t believe they let us do this for this long.’ It just felt really special that she said that. We all felt so lucky and like we were a part of something that was unique,” Lerner tells us.

These days, it’s rare that a show lasts for 10 seasons, and the gravity of their accomplishment isn’t lost on the “Goldbergs” cast.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams it would go on for 10 years,” Gentile says.

Ever since they heard that Season 10 would be the show’s last hurrah, the cast has experienced a mixed bag of feelings.

“It’s sad knowing that we’re not going to be doing another season, but at the same time, (I’m appreciative) and grateful for the 10 years we had,” Orrantia says.

Although they're sad to bid "The Goldbergs" adieu, the cast agrees that ending things on Season 10 seems a bit poetic considering the fact that she show is supposed to represent one single decade: the 80s.

“I think we all we all wanted that 11th season. We thought that’d be the icing on the cake. But then again, we did a decade in the 80s,” Gentile says.

"The Goldbergs" always gave viewers lots of laughs. Craig Sjodin / Getty Images

On what they'll miss the most about their characters

Saying goodbye is always hard to do, especially when you've played a role for 10 years, and the "Goldbergs" cast members each have something unique they're going to miss about their characters.

For Sean Giambrone (a.k.a Adam Goldberg), who was only 13 when the show started filming, the simple moments have been the most special and they're something he'll look back on fondly.

“(I'll miss) yelling at Barry or just getting called schmoopie or Goldfarb or stuff like that," he explains.

Gentile had a similar perspective: "I’m going to miss the craziness of Barry and being an adolescent and playing that wild teenage boy."

Meanwhile, Orrantia has always enjoyed the third act of the show where the characters get "a little deeper."

“There’s something really special about the (emotional) scenes I got to do with my co-stars,” she says. “I think a lot of it we pulled from feeling like a family in our own right on this show. I’m going to miss those scenes a lot.”

Lerner described his character while explaining what he'll miss the most about playing him.

“I’ll miss the sweetness and the genuine nature of Geoff and how awkward he is," he says. "We’re all Geoff."

The actor had the unique pleasure of working with his real dad, Ken Lerner, who played his onscreen father, Lou.

Erica Goldberg (Orrantia) and her husband Geoff Schwartz (Lerner) welcomed their first child together in Season 10. Scott Everett White / ABC

“I’m just happy that it’s on film. It’s all there and we can revisit it. It was extremely special ... It’s crazy that I got to do this,” he says.

While creating the character of Beverly, McLendon-Covey channeled her own mother, who she said exhibited some helicopter parenting skills of her own.

“I love the outlandishness of (Beverly). I love that she acts first and apologizes later, and expects everybody to keep up with her, even though she’s crazy,” she says. “She expects the best from people and she mostly gets it, so I think that’s admirable.

The actor will also be sad to say goodbye to her role as a mother figure on the show.

"I don’t have kids myself. So it was really fun getting to relive the 80s again, but relive it as a mom. It was an honor," she adds.

On the props they took from the set

The "Goldbergs" cast has 10 seasons' worth of episodes to look back on for memories — and a few physical mementos from set.

The prop department let Giambrone keep his character's glasses and watch, while Gentile scored a Philadelphia Eagles jersey from the wardrobe department.

Orrantia took home something particularly sentimental: a crossword puzzle book that the late George Segal, who played Beverly's father Pops, used to write in during the show.

"There are some pages where he actually was filling it out or he had his lines that he wrote down on it, so it was always very special and thankfully they let me have that," she says.

The actor also snagged the "knock" sign that was posted on her character's bedroom door from the very beginning of the show. Over the years, she collected other mementos, like the bouquet from Erica's wedding, which is now dried out.

McLendon-Covey kept two items that symbolize her character, Beverly: her perfectly coiffed wig and a statement sweater with a duck on the front and the words, "I'm so flappy."

"Of course, I’m going to be putting that under lucite like a museum exhibit," she says.

The cast celebrating their 200th episode. Scott Everett White / ABC

On the bonds the cast and crew formed on set

When you spend 10 years working together, one of two things typically happens: Time brings you closer or further apart. While speaking with the cast of "The Goldbergs," it was evident that the stars took full advantage of their decade together and formed deep friendships.

“I’m going to miss being on that set with all my friends," McLendon-Covey says.

Gentile echoed her sentiments and called out the "synergy" that the cast and crew shared on set.

“That collaboration that we have is so special and that’s why the show has gone on for these 10 years. Obviously, there are a bunch of other factors too, but we all got along so well, we all enjoy working together. Truly, I’m not just saying that," he explains.

Orrantia joked that her co-stars and the crew “don’t have a choice” to keep in touch and said she plans to lovingly “force them” to stay close.

Of course, it'll likely be a few months before the finality of the experience really settles in since the cast and crew would normally be on their annual break right now.

"We're used to going back to work in August. I think this August I’m going to be clawing down the gates of Sony wanting to get to my trailer and there’s not gonna be anything there for me," McLendon-Covey teases.

Thanks for the laughs! Disney General Entertainment

On the show's loyal fans

Goldnerds, as fans of the show like to call themselves, were likely as sad as the cast was after learning the show was ending.

“(Our fans) were the best and that’s the biggest reason why we’ve been on for 10 years — because everyone was so loyal to the show,” Gentile says.

Lerner described the show as “a warm blanket” and said he’s been consistently touched over the years to hear what it has meant to viewers.

“Fans would come up to me over the years and just say, “At the end of the day, sitting down and watching the show with my family was a really special experience for us,’” he says. “I’m happy that I could be part of something that made a difference in a lot of people’s lives.”

While reflecting on all the love the show's fans have bestowed on the cast over the years, McLendon-Covey got emotional.

"We appreciate them more than we could ever say," she says, trying to hold back tears. "Here come the waterworks. Their support has just meant everything because they just embraced us so completely."

Hearing from fans who got closer to their family after binge watching "The Goldbergs" during the pandemic has felt particularly special for the star.

"It's (meant) the world to us," she says.