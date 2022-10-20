‘Goldbergs’ stars on Erica and Geoff becoming parents in latest episode

There's a new member of the Goldberg family, and she made quite the memorable debut this week.

The latest episode of “The Goldbergs” introduces viewers to Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff Schwartz's (Sam Lerner) new baby girl. But before we meet the couple's bundle of joy, there are plenty of hilarious hijinks in store.

With their characters embarking on one of life's biggest adventures — parenthood — Orrantia and Schwartz took some time to catch us up on their evolving storyline and share their predictions for what lies ahead for Erica and Geoff.

On their characters' parenting styles

At the beginning of Season 10, Erica and Geoff move back into the Goldberg family's home following the death of Murray Goldberg. They've spent the past few episodes prepping for their baby's arrival and now that she's here, TODAY was curious to know: What kind of parents will they be?

Orrantia suspects that Geoff will be "overbearing" and Lerner agrees, suggesting that he'll be a bit like Erica's mother, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey).

“He’s very neurotic, very much wants Erica to be happy, but also just wants to be the best dad that he can be. So he’ll probably end up kind of smothering the baby the way that Beverly does with her kids,” Lerner said.

After a failed babymoon, Erica's water breaks in the episode “Uncle-ing” and she heads to the hospital with Geoff. The one problem? Her mom Beverly is an hour in the opposite direction and needs to rush to be with her daughter. Scott Everett White / ABC

Meanwhile, Orrantia thinks that motherhood will be a "big growing experience" for her character since she's admittedly stubborn at times, despite her generally laid back personality. Try as she might to avoid turning into her mother, Erica will likely inherit some of Beverly's parenting habits, according to Orrantia.

"She will have to come to terms with the fact that there is Beverly in her, and that’s both a good and a bad thing at times," she said.

At the same time, the experience of being a new mother will inevitably draw Erica closer to her own mom.

“I think Erica is going to be able to understand Beverly on a level that she hasn’t before,” Orrantia said.

Erica and Geoff chose a touching name for their baby girl. Scott Everett White / ABC

On baby Schwartz's meaningful name

Once Erica and Geoff's daughter makes her debut, the proud parents introduce her to their families and announce her name: Muriel Allison Goldberg Schwartz.

The moniker has special meaning, with the first name Muriel paying tribute to Erica's late father Murray and the middle name Allison honoring her late grandfather Albert (Pops) Solomon.

After saying goodbye to two members of the family in recent seasons, the arrival of a new baby leaves the Goldbergs filled with hope for this next chapter of their lives.

"I think it's a positive distraction for Beverly and really the rest of the family who’s dealt with so much loss recently. They’re able to channel that energy into celebrating this new life and learning and growing together as a family," Orrantia said.

Erica's mother, brothers, uncle, and in-laws join her at the hospital to meet her and Geoff's daughter. Scott Everett White / ABC

On working with babies on set

Much like Erica and Geoff, Orrantia and Lerner said they learned a lot about kids while working on set with the pair of twins who play Muriel.

“They are the sweetest, cutest, most professional babies,” Orrantia gushed. “They know how to play to the camera. They know how to respond in baby talk when someone’s talking to them. It’s incredible."

Working with adorable babies is one perk of playing new parents on screen, but Lerner is also enjoying the storyline itself.

"It’s a cool dynamic to see a young couple like us on a network show that are dealing with parenthood because I feel like there are so many young parents out there that are figuring it out," Lerner said.

"So we’re happy to have not only this training for our real lives, but also portray these characters that are going through this really life-changing experience."

Muriel is also the first grandchild for Geoff's parents Lou (Ken Lerner) and Linda (Mindy Sterling) Schwartz. Scott Everett White / ABC

On their in-law dynamic with the Goldberg and Schwartz families

Erica's mother Beverly has earned a reputation for being a "smother" over the past nine seasons, and Season 10 is no different.

As she's prepared to become a grandmother (or "grandsmotherer"), the matriarch of the Goldberg family has made it clear that she's ready to devote all her time to doting on her first grandchild. As a result, Geoff's family will likely find it challenging to pry Muriel away from Bev for some quality time.

"I think that they can try as hard as they want, but it doesn’t matter what you want, Beverly Goldberg will come out on top. So I think it’s going to be about balance for the families and Beverly's going to have to let the Schwartz family get a little more involved. There’s so much comedy there," Lerner said.

During the episode, Beverly Goldberg hovers over Erica as her due date approaches and does a late-night baby drill to make sure her daughter is ready for when she goes into labor. When the big moment comes, however, it takes a grand effort to get her to the hospital since Erica and Geoff are away on their (failed) babymoon. Scott Everett White / ABC

At the end of the day, Lerner thinks she'll come around to sharing her new grandchild, but not without some hilarious struggles at first.

"She definitely is the leader and everyone has to do what she says. Even with her grandchild, it’s Beverly's grandchild first," he said.

With Erica and Geoff living at home with her, Beverly certainly has easy access to Muriel, but the couple will eventually move out. However, for now, Lerner said he's enjoying filming all the fun antics that come out of living with an in-law.

"I think there’s just so much fun stuff that we can do there. So I think they want to live in that for a moment. But I think eventually we will find our place and grow up a little," he said.

As they prepare to be uncles, Barry and Adam seek out advice from their uncle Marvin and Barry's friends. Scott Everett White / ABC

On Barry and Adam’s 'uncle-ing' skills

Before Muriel makes her debut, Erica's brothers Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Barry (Troy Gentile) turn to their uncle Marvin (Dan Fogler) to get some advice on how to be a good uncle in the "Uncle-ing" episode. Marvin doesn't exactly have a reputation for being responsible, so the brothers take notes on what not to do based on his advice.

By the end of the episode, Erica is reassured that her brothers will be great uncles, especially since they miraculously get Bev to the hospital in time for Muriel's arrival, despite plenty of obstacles.

But rest assured, Orrantia still believes that there are plenty of comedic antics ahead as Adam and Barry get used to be being around a baby.

"I think it’s going to be a trial and error process. And I think that we’re gonna see a lot more hilarious storylines of them figuring it out along the way," she said.

Lerner feels the same way, and suggested that one of the Goldberg brothers will take a bit longer to adjust to being an uncle.

"I feel like Barry is going to be a worse uncle than Adam for obvious reasons," he said.