Now more than ever, all eyes are on "The Crown."

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, the Netflix series appeared back in the Netflix Top 10 list with the first season coming in at No. 7, the streamer shared last month.

With the fifth season expected to drop in early November, new and old viewers are asking: When does Season Five of “The Crown” take place?

The new episodes will focus on the royal family’s life from early-to-mid 1990s, with new actors playing the same old Windsors. Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter,” “Downton Abbey”) is taking over the main role as Queen Elizabeth, succeeding Claire Floy and Olivia Colman, who played younger versions of the late monarch.

Throughout those years a number of historical events took place, which are expected to be dramatized in Season Five. Here's a break down of what to expect from the time period and a possible timeline of events.

Queen Elizabeth II approaches her 'annus horribilis'

The season will show the queen as she reflects on her 40-year reign, and looks ahead to “the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire,” the show’s synopsis states.

Per the synopsis, her majesty will face the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and the 1997 transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong, with both events presenting many obstacles and opportunities. All the while, the problems within the royal family start to make headlines.

The year 1992 marks the queen’s annus horribilis, or “horrible year,” during which a number of events took place: Three of her children separated from their partners and there was a fire at Windsor Castle.

“1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure,” the queen famously said on Nov. 24, 1992 during a speech at Guildhall to mark the 40th anniversary of her accession.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana' marital turmoil plays out

Last season, viewers saw the couple’s early beginnings from meeting to getting married and subsequent troubles.

According to the show’s synopsis, in Season Five, Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) will pressure his mother to allow him to divorce Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

The new season will shine a light on the rumors about the couple living separate lives and the media frenzy that follows. Charles and Diana would go on to separate in 1992 and divorce in 1996, a year before Diana's fatal car accident.

Charles and Camilla, now queen consort, married in 2005.

Diana takes control of her own narrative

During this time, Diana also broke family protocol to publish a book “that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor,” per the synopsis.

In 1992, Andrew Morton published the biography “Diana: Her True Story—in Her Own Words.” At the time of its release, both the author and Diana denied that she was a source for the book. However, after her death, Morton revealed that the late royal had a hand in its creation, per Frontline.

A revised version of the biography that included a 18,000 word transcript of tape recordings that Diana made during the making of the book was released in 1997.

The book included accounts of Charles and Diana's tumultuous marriage. Prince Charles admitted to infidelity in a 1994 documentary “Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role.”

Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana in the fifth season of "The Crown." Netflix

Mohamed Al Fayed and his son, Dodi, arrive on the scene

After her divorce, Diana began to date film producer Dodi Fayed. Fayed's father, Mohamed Al Fayed, is an Egyptian businessman and billionaire who, at one time, owned the London department store Harrod's.

After only dating a few months, Diana and Dodi were both killed in a 1997 car crash.

Princess Anne gets divorced

Adding to the queen’s “horrible year,” Princess Anne (Claudia Harrison), the queen and Prince Philip’s (Jonathan Pryce) second child and only daughter, divorced her husband, Captain Mark Phillips, in April 1992.

The couple — who are parents to daughter Zara and son Peter — had gotten married in November 1973.

Months after her divorce was finalized, Anne married Sir Timothy Laurence, a former equerry for her mother, in December 1992. They are currently still together.

A fire breaks out at Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle, one of the royal family's residences, is the largest and oldest inhabited castle in the world. On Nov. 20 1992, a fire broke out in Windsor Castle, destroying 115 rooms, per the Royal Collection Trust.

The fire started in a chapel after a faulty spotlight ignited a curtain next to the altar, and burned for 15 hours. Restoration of the castle took five years and was completed on Nov. 20, 1997, the queen and Prince Philip's 50th wedding anniversary.

John Major’s tenure as the U.K.'s prime minister begins

Prime Minister John Major (Jonny Lee Miller) also enters the series as the ninth prime minister the queen worked with, succeeding Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

Major, according to the Washington Post, was the first prime minister who was younger than the queen. He announced Charles and Diana's separation to Parliament.

Season Five of “The Crown” will stream Nov. 9 on Netflix.